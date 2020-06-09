Clear Vehicle Data Selects Really Simple Systems to Manage Sales and Enable Their Remote Workforce

PETERSFIELD, England, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive data solutions provider, Clear Vehicle Data, has chosen Really Simple Systems CRM software, to manage their sales and enable remote working across their team.

As a major data provider to the UK's automotive sector since 2012, Clear Vehicle Data (CVD) has developed data solutions and tools that enable its customers to configure vehicle data on their websites, computer systems and other applications. Once deployed, the solutions help businesses such as automotive leasing companies, leasing brokers, car dealers and fleet managers, make informed decisions

Since its inception, CVD has constructed a unique business model; deploying a flat, remote-based working structure that allows its managers and company partners to work independently from various locations in the UK. Using a combination of field visits, phone calls and online demonstrations, the company has grown by building strong customer relationships, while helping its prospects develop optimal data solution.

CVD moved to Really Simple Systems from another CRM provider, which they found too cumbersome for their business. Managing Director, Ian Hare, commented: "Before Really Simple Systems CRM I used one of the leading CRM system to track sales, while my team would coordinate with monthly meetings using spread sheets. This un-coordinated approach was unwieldy and using this CRM software for the whole company wasn't an option as it was too complex, and their scaling not suited for a small business."

Ian explained that the CVD company structure requires high levels of co-ordination to ensure success. Yet, contrary to this, before moving to Really Simple Systems, each staff member had become accustomed to creating their own solution to manage their day to day operations. This made it difficult to track prospects and prone to human error.

Ian added: "It was clear that we needed a CRM that could easily facilitate our remote working strategy. Our primary requirement was simplicity. Our team structure comes with unique challenges, and the last thing we needed was a system with unnecessary features that either confused staff or put them off from using it."

"Really Simple Systems addressed this by being simple to use and easy to customise to meet our needs. The CRM has resulted in better team communication and coordination and has enabled the automation of account activities. The simplicity of the CRM has also improved data transparency as users can easily view the progress of a sale, stopping team members from tripping over each other and therefore smoothing our sales process."

Ian concludes: "When you're a small business working towards growth, each step you take really matters. Really Simple Systems has facilitated this step towards our growth and will continue to do so as we tackle our ever-evolving objectives. It has become an important part of our business - you could say it's the glue that holds my team together."

