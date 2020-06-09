Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Anglo Asian Mining (AAZ): Small-cap gold miner with bigger-cap prospects 09-Jun-2020 / 10:15 GMT/BST Hardman & Co Research: Small-cap gold miner with bigger-cap prospects AAZ is a highly cash-generative gold miner from four mines in Azerbaijan, where it enjoys close ties to the government. We estimate current-year free cashflow and dividend yields of 19.3% and 6.8%, respectively. The estimated aggregate free cashflow of $248.5m in 2020-30 should comfortably exceed the current market cap. In 2020, we expect AAZ to announce resource upgrades for its Gedabek open pit, Gadir and (potentially) Ugur mines, with a maiden estimate for the Gedabek underground mine in 2021. Behind them come five fast-track production targets (including Avshancli - a "significant mineral district") at Gedabek and the Ordubad Contract Area (AAZ's primary asset at the 2005 listing). Please click on the link below for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/small-cap-gold-miner- with-bigger-cap-prospects/ [1] If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link To contact us: Contact: Hardman & Co Paul Mylchreest pm@hardmanandco.com 35 New Broad Street London +44 20 7194 7622 EC2M 1NH www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here [2] to read the statement. About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case. Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1065915 09-Jun-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d583c501591f0a81f9328e22eabac963&application_id=1065915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5a632f52f80bd372265e4041a743aa1c&application_id=1065915&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 09, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)