Peak Health Center: Dr. Bomi Joseph Announces Summer 2020 Healthcare Scholarship

Dr. Bomi Joseph is the Director of Peak Health Center and an avid natural health researcher. As a healthcare professional, he understands the financial burdens of higher education and wishes to help support individuals entering the medical field.

CAMPBELL, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / The Peak Health Center is proud to announce the 2020 Summer installment of the Dr. Bomi Joseph Healthcare scholarship. It is open to all first year, post-secondary students worldwide who are currently pursuing a degree in healthcare. In its 2019 debut, the scholarship attracted applicants from many cultural backgrounds with inspiring personal stories and career ambitions. Therefore, he is accepting applications for the summer 2020 scholarship, effective immediately. Dr. Joseph will select one deserving, first-year healthcare major and award them with $1,500 USD towards their education.

Candidates must submit a 500-word essay explaining why they chose their field of study and how they plan to uniquely contribute to their area of expertise. A competitive essay will also highlight how they intend to give back to the community after graduation. The most compelling essay will be selected and one winner will be notified via email.

Dr. Bomi Joseph reminds candidates that a letter of acceptance or proof of enrollment will be required before being selected as the scholarship winner. A winning candidate must be able to satisfactorily prove enrollment, otherwise an alternative applicant may be chosen. Students have until Friday, July 17th, 2020 to submit all documentation.

Please visit the following link to complete the application process: https://www.drbomijosephscholarships.com/

About Dr. Bomi Joseph

Dr. Bomi Joseph is an experienced healthcare professional and the Director of Peak Health Center in Campbell, California. He is a strong proponent of physical fitness, measuring health, and making the healthiest and most food choices possible. He believes a majority of modern health issues are caused by unnatural lifestyle and habits, and in certain cases, natural herbs can be healthier and more effective than prescription drugs. By using our body as it was designed to and by keeping connected with nature, most people can cultivate and improve health throughout their lives.

For more information on Dr. Bomi Joseph please visit his website at: https://www.drbomijoseph.com/

For further details on Peak Health Center visit: https://peak.health/

