DriveNets Named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Communications Service Provider Network Operations Category

RA'ANANA, Israel, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveNets , the networking software company, announced today that they have been named a Gartner Cool Vendor in the Communications Service Provider Network Operations in May 2020.

DriveNets Network Cloud solution offers a disruptive technological and economic networking model that is based on an innovative distributed disaggregated chassis (DDC) architecture. It is unique in the market for its ability to support any network with a single flexible router architecture that can scale from a small size router to the largest router size available in the market. This solution is based on one cloud-native software stack developed by DriveNets and only two types of white box building blocks supported by an ecosystem of industry vendors.

"We believe the recognition validates a tremendous market shift towards open software-based architectures which are more relevant than ever with the traffic growth and demand changes we are witnessing today." - Ido Susan, CEO and co-founder, DriveNets

The report notes key information: "The Cool Vendors featured in this document provide solutions to innovate network operations. This approach differs from current solutions that satisfy limited portions of the digital service providers' vision. CSPs can use these solutions for greater agility in delivering new services, revenue enhancement through customer retention, and network efficiencies via virtualization, cloud-native application adoption and automation," wrote Peter Liu, Kosei Takiishi, Michael Porowski, Sylvain Fabre, analysts at Gartner.

"The networking service provider market is at a turning point. We are seeing a series of market changes, acquisitions and new partnerships, as well as strong endorsement of open software based network technologies with an active participation of standard bodies. DriveNets is honored to be part of this change and see our vision of disrupting the service provider market in the same way that the hyperscalers changed the data center; we think our recognition by Gartner validates this." - Hillel Kobrinsky, Chief Strategy Office and Co-founder, DriveNets

In April, Bank of America Global Research released a report on why whiteboxing is the future of the networking space and singled out DriveNets as the leading player in the space. In addition, DriveNets was selected to give the largest ever live demonstration of a distributed open edge/core router, the first Distributed Disaggregated Chassis, at the OCP Virtual Summit along with ecosystem partners UfiSpace and Credo. This landmark achievement reflects industry excitement about the need for truly disaggregated solutions. DriveNets was also invited to advise the TIP (Telecom Infra Project) Disaggregated Open Router Initiative and ensure its alignment with the OCP's efforts around network disaggregation.

About DriveNets

DriveNets is a fast-growing IP networking software company, introducing a radical new way to build networks for service and cloud providers, enabling higher capacity and service scale at a much lower cost.

Founded by Ido Susan and Hillel Kobrinsky, two successful telco entrepreneurs, DriveNets Network Cloud is the leading open distributed disaggregated routing solution based on cloud-native software and standard white boxes, that disaggregates the network from core to edge, building the high-scale network infrastructures of the future.