Dassault Aviation: Recovery plan

Saint-Cloud, France, June 9, 2020 - Dassault Aviation fully supports the government's recovery plan for the aviation industry announced today at the French Ministry of Economy and Finance.

This plan provides crucial assistance to the French subcontracting chain, which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 crisis.

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century (including 2,500 Falcon), Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets, military drones and space systems. In 2019, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €7,3 billion. The company has 12,750 employees.

