Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc.: Atlantic Wind & Solar featured on the Front Cover of Scrap Tire News

KBI Featured as Cover Story in June Issue of Scrap Tire News Highlights use of recycled scrap tires to solve stormwater drainage issues

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Atlantic Wind and Solar (OTC PINK:AWSL) today announced that its recently acquired entity, KB Industries, Inc., was featured on the cover of the June 2020 issue of "Scrap Tire News".

"Scrap Tire News" continues to be the leading source of worldwide information related to the Scrap Tire Industry and is subscribed to by professionals involved in the construction and infrastructure development markets. For the past 34 years the publication has been known for its focus on sharing technologies and case study applications related to environmental and economic benefits associated with better utilizing the world's ever-growing mountains of used and recycled scrap tires.

The fact that "Scrap Tire News" chose to highlight KBI's Flexi-Pave flexible porous paving solutions on the cover page reinforces that KBI's Flexi-Pave technology is the de facto recognized brand of choice by civil engineers and landscape architects seeking innovative solutions to storm runoff and drainage challenges. The article highlights how the City of Tampa was able to utilize Flexi-Pave to solve problematic stormwater runoff issues in the downtown entertainment district without having to install additional sewer lines, thus avoiding a lengthy and costly infrastructure project that also would have been extremely disruptive to residents and local businesses. The article goes on to discuss several of the many other project applications that KBI has completed, highlighting the diverse range of applications offered by the company that invented the flexible porous pavement market back in 2002.

https://scraptirenews.com/2020/06/03/building-a-sustainable-infrastructure-with-recycled-materials/

About KB Industries: K.B. Industries, Inc. (KBI) developed the world's first flexible porous paving surface using recycled tires in 2002. From its category-leading KBI Flexi®-Pave to its newest innovations in water treatment and shoreline protection, KBI combines sustainable technology and experience to solve infrastructure problems using innovative materials and design approaches. By combining recycled car and truck tire rubber along with rock aggregate in a monolithic surface, KBI created a massively porous but structural material that can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Visit: www.kbius.com or call (727) 723-3300

About Atlantic Wind and Solar: Atlantic Wind & Solar Inc, (OTC PINK:AWSL) develops renewable energy power and infrastructure projects globally. Through its recently acquired K.B. Industries, the company manufactures and distributes its Flexi®-Pave flexible porous pavement. In parallel, the company is vigorously developing projects to convert Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) as well as biomass agricultural, yard, food, plastics and even raw sewage waste to produce electricity using its Zero Emission Waste to Electricity (ZEW2E) solution. Visit www.atlanticwindandsolar.com

