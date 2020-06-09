Trading in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB paid subscription units is to cease. The last trading day is June 10, 2020. Short name: CMOTEC BTU B --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014399051 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 195425 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB. For further information, please call Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB on 040-200 252.