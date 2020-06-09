EY announces alliance with WorldAware to provide integrated travel offering for business travelers

- Trip data and travel alerts provide "one-stop" for traveler safety amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

- Tax and immigration risk compliance aid global organizations as they reframe their future

LONDON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces an alliance with WorldAware, a leading provider of intelligence-driven integrated risk management solutions, delivering critical trip data, alerts and regulations to enhance the safety of business travelers and help organizations understand travel-related compliance as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The alliance combines EY market-leading tax, immigration and regulatory services with WorldAware's travel risk management and data aggregation capabilities into a single, unified and leading offering. As businesses reframe their future in today's evolving travel landscape, the collaboration provides business travelers with an automated, broad view of travelers' itineraries, including vital travel alerts. In doing so, it helps support confident and safe travel decision-making for companies and their travelers at a time when these considerations are particularly important. The ability to work across travel management and booking sources helps businesses execute on strategies to streamline regulatory compliance and help mitigate both tax and legal risk associated with travel.

Michael Bertolino, EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, says:

"Seamless, minimal risk and hassle-free business travel allows clients to respond quickly to market shifts and changing business needs and demands, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, that the world is currently working through. As organizations begin to navigate the return to business travel, critical travel data and intelligence is essential to prioritize the safety of their employees. Working with WorldAware helps clients conduct business travel in compliance with local regulations and better understand the key risks while driving their businesses forward."

Ben Allen, CEO, WorldAware, says:

"WorldAware wants to make it easier for companies to adjust and adapt to the increasingly complex demands associated with global business travel. As organizations look to resume travel operations post-COVID-19 pandemic, it is important that we not only continue to innovate, but also work closely with industry leaders like EY to meet clients' current and future needs."

For more information, visit ey.com/en_gl/alliances.

