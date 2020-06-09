Collaborative Drug Discovery Joins the Microsoft Cloud Storage Partner Program

Users can now collaborate in real-time on Microsoft Office documents within the CDD Vault platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collaborative Drug Discovery (CDD), provider of the CDD Vault web-based research informatics platform, announced that it has officially joined the Microsoft Cloud Storage Program. As part of this group of software vendors, CDD now provides direct integration of Microsoft Office 365 and CDD Vault Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN).

This notable product enhancement offers a multitude of benefits. Users now enjoy the convenience of viewing and editing Office documents, including benefiting from powerful Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint functionalities, without leaving the CDD Vault environment. The open-edit-save workflow is handled in CDD's secure server environment, eliminating the need to download and manage local copies. The ability for multiple users to access and modify a given document facilitates real-time collaboration.

"Many of our customers store Microsoft Office documents within their CDD Vaults. We are pleased to enable a seamless transition between the two platforms," said Dr. Barry Bunin, CEO of CDD. "Our mission is to support research by simplifying collaboration, and everyone knows scientists use Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. Platform integration provides an immediate and broad value for the scientists we serve. Now more than ever, global collaborations are paramount."

Details of the new features can be found in the CDD Vault release note.

ABOUT COLLABORATIVE DRUG DISCOVERY, INC.

CDD's (http://www.collaborativedrug.com) flagship product, "CDD Vault", is used to manage chemical registration, structure-activity relationships (SAR), and securely scale collaborations. CDD Vault is a hosted database solution for secure management and sharing of biological and chemical data. It lets you intuitively organize chemical structures and biological study data, and collaborate with internal or external partners through an easy to use web interface. Available modules within CDD Vault include Activity & Registration, Visualization, Inventory, and ELN.

