Stadler Continues With Teleste's Passenger Information and CCTV Systems in the Company's Trains to Norway

TURKU, Finland, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste Corporation and a leading international rail vehicle construction company Stadler have agreed on deliveries of Teleste's passenger information and CCTV systems to Stadler's new FLIRT trains for Norwegian State Railways. The deliveries will take place in 2019-2021, continuing the cooperation between Teleste and Stadler that was started in 2009.

The deployment will include on-board passenger information (PIS) and CCTV systems for more than 20 trains complemented with video security cameras and video recorders, intercommunication and public address systems as well as TFT and LED information displays. The flexible and future-proof system works seamlessly together with the existing PIS systems, delivered during earlier stages of the cooperation, and includes upgrades such as enhanced cyber security.

"Today, transport operators and rolling stock manufacturers need to stay at the cutting edge of on-board technologies to deliver an excellent travel experience for the growing number of public transport users who wish to be informed about their travel at every step of the journey. We are pleased that we have been able to fulfil Stadler's requirements for high-quality delivery of passenger information on their trains to Norway, and we are looking forward to continuing our cooperation," stated Jörn Grasse, Vice President of Rail Information Solutions at Teleste.

Teleste's on-board passenger information system is based on modular software architecture, which makes it possible to use the system technology for different kinds of applications. The system provides a flexible option for the delivery of passenger information for rolling stock manufacturers and operators who wish to build and run an effective transport system that can carry large volumes of passengers smoothly and safely every day. Please visit our website for more information about the solution and its benefits.

