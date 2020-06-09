Fusion by Datanomix Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to industrial manufacturing software for machine and shop floor monitoring to boost productivity and OEE

By seeing the entire factory floor and providing job-specific production intelligence in real time, there is no more waiting until the end of the day to see where opportunities for improvement exist with Fusion by Datanomix.

NASHUA, NH / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Datanomix Inc. today announced the availability of its Fusion platform in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Microsoft Azure. CNC manufacturing companies can now take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and security of Azure, with streamlined deployment and management. Datanomix Fusion is the pulse of production for modern machine shops. By harnessing the power of machine data and secure cloud access, Datanomix has created a rich visual overlay of factory floor production intelligence to increase the speed and effectiveness of employees in the global Industry 4.0 workplace.

Datanomix provides cloud-based, production intelligence software to manufacturers using CNC tools to produce discrete components for the medical equipment, aerospace, defense and automotive industries with its Fusion platform. Fusion is accessible from any device, giving access to critical insights in a few clicks, anytime and anywhere. Fusion is a hands-free, plug-and-play solution for shop floor productivity. By establishing a data connection to machines communicating via industry-standard protocols like MTConnect or IO-Link, Fusion automatically tracks what actual production is by part and machine and sets a benchmark for expected performance. To measure performance against expected benchmarks, a simple letter grade scoring system is shown across all machines. In cases where output has not kept pace with the benchmark, the Fusion Factor would decline, informing workers that expected results could be in jeopardy.

"Our Fusion platform delivers productivity wins for our customers using a real-time production scoring technology we call Fusion Factor," said John Joseph, CEO of Datanomix. "By seeing exactly what is happening on the factory floor, our customers experience 20-30 percent increases in output by job, shorter time to problem resolution and a direct correlation between part performance and business impact. We give the answers that matter, when they matter , and are excited to now give access to the Azure community."

"TV Mode has created a rallying point that didn't exist on the shop floor previously. Fusion brings people together to troubleshoot today's production challenges as they are happening. The collaboration and camaraderie is a great boost not only to productivity, but also morale," said Joseph.

Continuous improvement leaders can review instant reports offered by Fusion that answer common process improvement questions ranging from overall capacity utilization and job performance trends to Pareto charts and cell/shift breakdowns. A powerful costing tool called Quote Calibration uses all of the job intelligence Fusion collects to help business leaders determine the actual profit and loss of each part, turning job costing from a blind spot to a competitive advantage.

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. said, "We're pleased to welcome Datanomix to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

Learn more about Fusion at its page in the Azure Marketplace.

About Datanomix

Based in New Hampshire, Datanomix is fueling the fourth industrial revolution, or Industry 4.0, with Fusion - data analytics made simple for the manufacturing floor. Datanomix's mission is to level the data analytics playing field for industrial manufacturers by giving them robust decision-making tools so they can proudly build world-class products. Learn more at www.datanomix.io.

