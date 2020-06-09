Jetico, developer of best-in-class data wiping software, announced today that their BCWipe Total WipeOut has been revalidated by the Asset Disposal and Information Security Alliance (ADISA). Certified since 2016, Jetico's software to secure erase SSD data beyond forensic recovery has again passed the ADISA Product Claims Test for the second time.

The official ADISA Product Claims Test certificate can be found here:

**https://adisarc.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/ADISA_Jetico_ADPC0073-v2.0.pdf**

"As the presence of SSDs continues to grow, more customers are asking for a reliable data erasure tool," tells Jetico CEO, Michael Waksman. "Our ADISA certification provides added assurance for Jetico's users. This independent validation formally proves that BCWipe Total WipeOut keeps working on SSDs."

The tests carried out by Dr Andrew Blyth, Director of the ADISA Research Centre, revalidated BCWipe Total WipeOut's ability to overwrite user data, Device Configuration Overlay (DCO) and Host Protected Area (HPA) to protect from an attack by a threat adversary utilizing standard COTS forensic tools and techniques.

ADISA CEO, Steve Mellings says, "It has been a pleasure working with Jetico once again, as they have maintained high standards quality and performance."

During the process, Jetico's wiping software successfully erased beyond forensic recovery all data stored on the following drives:

SanDisk SSD

Kingston SSD

Hitachi HDD

Western Digital HDD

Run over the network or from a bootable disk, BCWipe Total WipeOut is trusted by the world's top security organizations to erase all contents of traditional Hard Disk Drives (HDD), Solid State Drives (SSD) and Solid State Hybrid Drives (SSHD).

The latest version of BCWipe Total WipeOut offers flexible licensing options customers can buy a defined number of wipes or an unlimited annual license. To get a free quote visit www.jetico.com/contact-data-protection-specialist.

About ADISA

Launched in 2010, and with offices in London and Cardiff (UK), ADISA's Product Claims Test program is the leading product evaluation scheme in the world and is trusted by software vendors to provide a credible, laboratory based validation of their products capabilities.

About Jetico

Jetico provides complete endpoint data protection software for National Security, Compliance and Personal Privacy. Trusted for over 15 years by the U.S. Department of Defense, Jetico's BCWipe can wipe selected files beyond forensic recovery such as in response to classified data spills, while BCWipe Total WipeOut can erase hard drive data entirely such as for disposal or decommission. To protect stored data, Jetico's BestCrypt delivers compliant data encryption software for whole disks, virtual drives and selected files or folders. Jetico Enterprise Editions include central management for client software control.

Jetico products are trusted by government and military agencies, all of the top 10 U.S. defense contractors, many national laboratories, as well as various other enterprises and a wide global base of home and small business users in over 100 countries. Founded in 1995, Jetico is privately held and headquartered in the Otaniemi Science Park in Helsinki, Finland. For more information, please visit jetico.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005364/en/

Contacts:

Valeria Corti

Marketing Manager, Jetico

valeria.corti@jetico.com

Phone (U.S.): +12027422901

Phone (Europe): +358925173030