Dienstag, 09.06.2020
Die "Bierautoritäten" Oettinger, Weihenstephan und dieser Cannabis-Microcap!
PR Newswire
09.06.2020 | 14:57
DERMALOG Fever Check at the MAhL ZEIT Homeless Day Center in Hamburg

After a mandatory corona break of several weeks, social services such as day and advice centers for homeless people are reopening in Germany. Operators have to comply with numerous hygiene regulations to minimize infection risks for customers and employees. This is why the MAhL ZEIT homeless day center has opted for DERMALOG's non-contact fever detection.

HAMBURG, Germany, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With its Fever Detection Camera, DERMALOG has developed a solution that measures body temperatures fast and accurately when walking by and can significantly reduce the risk of infection spreading in many areas. MAhL ZEIT homeless day center has chosen the company's system as part of its hygiene concept.

At the MAhL ZEIT entrance in Hamburg, guests and staff can make the contactless fever check by DERMALOG. The camera measures body temperature in real-time by scanning people's faces using state-of-the-art sensor technology. If an increased temperature is detected, the system displays an alert message. High accuracy, even from a distance of up to 2 meters, is another advantage of the camera.

"For many of our visitors, we are the place to go for essential needs such as a hot lunch. That is why we must return to regular business as soon as possible without putting our visitors and employees at risk. The fever camera can make an important contribution here," says Marion Laux, head of the MAhl ZEIT day center.

DERMALOG's thermal camera is already being used in more than 60 countries. The "Made in Germany" system protects retail stores, offices, manufacturing halls, sports grounds, events, hotels, banks, public authorities and many other locations.

- Cross reference: Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Press contact:
DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
Sven Böckler
Press Relations
+49-40-413227-0
info@dermalog.com
www.dermalog.com

© 2020 PR Newswire
