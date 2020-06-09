Oncology Venture (OV) announced on 8 June 2020 that it acquired the remaining 37% minority stake in its dovitinib asset for SEK36m in stock (25.9m shares issued at SEK1.388 per share). The deal also includes a 10% royalty payment over the next 24 months following the signing (although we do not expect significant revenue from the asset during this period). The product's new drug application is currently planned to be submitted to the FDA in H220.

