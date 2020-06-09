Nitro Sign is now available for FREE through the end of 2020 to support all individuals and businesses as they transition to a 'new normal' of remote and digital work

The new standalone eSigning solution follows strong company performance in Q1 and a surge in demand for digital transformation solutions as a result of COVID-19

Global document productivity company Nitro (ASX: NTO) today announced the launch of its latest offering, Nitro Sign, a standalone electronic signature solution that allows anyone to get documents signed smarter, faster, and more securely, on any device without the need for paper, pen or printers.

The product, which equips users with the tools to eSign and digitally collaborate on documents, will be rolled out at no cost through 2020 to support businesses transitioning to remote work as a result of the global pandemic. With companies now contemplating a more permanent shift to employees working from anywhere in the future, Nitro Sign is intended to help set organizations up to be more efficient and better embrace digital transformation over the long term.

The Nitro Sign announcement comes as Melbourne-born, San Francisco-headquartered Nitro expands its footprint in the digital workflow space, which has accelerated as work-from-home becomes the norm. Already trusted and deployed by over 65% of the 2019 Fortune 500, Nitro had a strong first quarter in 2020. New customers in Q1 included Diversey, Royal Bank of Scotland, Sandvik, and the Victoria State Government.

Nitro CEO and co-founder, Sam Chandler, said the company's strong performance in Q1 was partly attributed to soaring demand for digital collaboration tools such as the Nitro Productivity Suite, as companies were forced to embrace fully remote work for their teams in response to the pandemic.

"Since the emergence of COVID-19, analysis of the global Nitro customer base from the last few months has shown a significant increase in the acceleration of digital transformation and we expect that trend to continue. To highlight a few examples printing has more than halved, digital form-filling has increased by 92 per cent, and electronic signature requests have jumped by a massive 105 per cent. At a time when many companies and their employees may be struggling to adapt, we're committed to helping them quickly adjust to a secure, remote work environment, without losing productivity or having to incur excessive overhead," he said.

Chandler continued, "We know that teams that transition to digital workflows demonstrate higher levels of productivity and get things done faster than those who don't, which has never been more obvious than in the past few months. For example, our Nitro Analytics data from February to April has shown a 67 per cent increase in digital annotation and collaboration activities, while electronic signature requests are being completed 43 per cent faster than before."

"The future of work is here, and it's vital for everyone in an organization to be equipped with the ability to work digitally with documents and not be encumbered by inefficient paper-based processes, especially when working remotely because many knowledge workers don't even have printers at home. It's clear to us there has never been a more important time than now to share our digital workflow solutions to help businesses worldwide prepare for this evolved way of working. We hope that by giving users free access to Nitro Sign in 2020, we can help people work better and smarter together, no matter where they may be."

Nitro Sign is available now via the Nitro Sign website (www.nitrosign.com), with Premium (for individuals) or Team (for teams of all sizes) plans at no cost for the remainder of 2020. With unlimited eSigning, advanced team features, and integration within the Nitro Productivity Suite, Nitro Sign is the smarter way to get documents signed and for businesses to stay digital and productive.

Key features include:

Unlimited eSignature Requests scale your digital transformation cost-effectively with no per-signature costs

scale your digital transformation cost-effectively with no per-signature costs Custom Signing Order ensure proper sequence of signature approvals with multiple recipients

ensure proper sequence of signature approvals with multiple recipients Nudge Reminders and Notifications accelerate signature process with automatic and manual reminders

accelerate signature process with automatic and manual reminders Cloud Storage Integrations access files from Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive

access files from Google Drive, Box, Dropbox, and OneDrive Templates -speed up repeatable signature requests with improved templates

-speed up repeatable signature requests with improved templates Document Intelligence -get visual analytics on document activity and signature workflows

-get visual analytics on document activity and signature workflows Custom Branding -provide enhanced signing experience for recipients with your branding

-provide enhanced signing experience for recipients with your branding Advanced Team Features-easily manage your account and share key documents and templates with your team

After the promotional period (effective January 1, 2021), Nitro Sign will be available for US$10 per month for the Premium plan, and US$25 per month per user for the Team plan.

For more information, visit www.nitrosign.com.

About Nitro:

Nitro is a global document productivity software company driving digital transformation in organizations around the world across multiple industries. The Company's core solution, the Nitro Productivity Suite, provides integrated PDF productivity, eSignature and business intelligence (BI) tools to customers through a horizontal, SaaS and desktop-based software suite. Nitro's software solution is highly scalable, serving large multinational enterprises and government agencies, as well as small business and individual users. Nitro has over 2 million licenses sold, and over 11,000 Business Customers in 144 countries around the world, including global market leaders across multiple industries, over 65% of the 2019 Fortune 500, and two of the 2019 Fortune 10. Nitro is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Dublin, London and Melbourne.

