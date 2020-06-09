SUSS MicroTec and micro resist technology GmbH announce a joint venture to further advance the deployment of Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL) in the production of future emerging applications. The cooperation is based under the roof of the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center.

SUSS MicroTec, leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry, and micro resist technology GmbH, a leading company for the development and production of innovative photoresists and advanced nanoimprint materials, announced today their cooperation on Nanoimprint Lithography (NIL). NIL is a key enabler of the additive manufacturing revolution through high-fidelity pattern transfer. This UV-curing stamping process is increasingly used in the production of future emerging application in photonics, such as diffractive optical elements in augmented reality glasses or for face recognition as well as for the transfer of micro- and nanoscale structures, e.g. in optical sensors, laser nano-PSS (Patterned Sapphire Substrates) or for anti-counterfeiting.

The requirements for nanoimprint lithography and its applications are continuously changing. Therefore, the fundamental objective of the cooperation is to understand newly emerging requirements and to solve them by implementing solutions at both process and materials level, thus addressing the high challenges set by the players in this industry.

High quality imprint is based on three pillars: equipment, process and materials. The first two pillars, equipment and high-volume process manufacturing expertise, are addressed within the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center, a combined venture of SUSS MicroTec Lithography GmbH and SUSS MicroOptics SA. This constellation is further complemented and strengthened by joining the third pillar: the chemical expertise of the nanoimprint material supplier micro resist technology GmbH. The combination of these three pillars allows to better serve the high demanding need of the industry with its ever more challenging requirements on the replication of nanostructures.

"The SUSS Imprint Excellence Center leverages on decades of experience in imprinting equipment together with broad industrial process development in high-volume manufacturing environment," said Franz Richter, CEO of SUSS MicroTec, "Further strengthening this cluster through a strong partnership with a leading resist supplier and experienced material manufacturer is mandatory in order to enable the perfect imprinting solutions."

Involved companies are dedicated to pursue the deepening of their cooperation, with the common goal, to push further the development of existing and new applications towards both high performance and high volume production.

"For more than two decades, micro resist technology has provided tailor-made resist formulations for NIL around the globe", said Ms. Gabi Grützner, CEO and founder of MRT. "Our profound know-how on polymer chemistry and replication processes allows us to provide state-of-the-art material solutions which addresses a growing number of industrial use-cases where replication technology is applied for manufacturing consumer products. We are delighted about the cooperation with our partner within the alliance since our customers success of industrial imprint processes can be streamlined when materials and equipment are attuned to each other. This is the great opportunity we see in the SUSS Imprint Excellence Center as the right package is delivered to the community to make NIL available to more industrial users."

About SUSS MicroTec

SUSS MicroTec is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for microstructuring in the semiconductor industry and related markets. In close cooperation with research institutes and industry partners SUSS MicroTec contributes to the advancement of next-generation technologies such as 3D Integration and nanoimprint lithography as well as key processes for MEMS and LED manufacturing. With a global infrastructure for applications and service SUSS MicroTec supports more than 8.000 installed systems worldwide. SUSS MicroTec is headquartered in Garching near Munich, Germany. For more information, please visit www.suss.com

About microresist technology GmbH

micro resist technology GmbH is a leading company in the development and production of innovative photoresists, polymers and photopolymers as well as complementary process chemicals for lithographic manufacturing processes in micro- and nanostructuring. The material solutions are used in key technologies and growth markets such as microsystems technology, microelectronics, optoelectronics, micro- and nanophotonics, micro- and nanotechnology as well as the life sciences. Established in 1993, it is an owner-managed company with more than 50 employees. The corporate office incl. the development department, the manufacturing and logistics as well as its own application clean room on 300sqm is located in Berlin, Germany. The company is successfully certified according to the standards: ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015. For more information, please visit www.microresist.com

Language: English Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE Schleissheimer Strasse 90 85748 Garching Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 32007-161 Fax: +49 (0)89 32007-451 E-mail: ir@suss.com Internet: www.suss.com ISIN: DE000A1K0235 WKN: A1K023 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard);

Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

