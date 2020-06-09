Matillion and HVR Partner to Offer Data Replication and Transformation Solutions

Partnership delivers consumption-ready data to enable real-time analytics

DENVER and MANCHESTER, England, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matillion, the leading provider of data transformation for cloud data warehouses (CDWs), and HVR, the leading independent provider of cloud enterprise data replication software, today launched a joint solution that enables real-time data replication and data transformation for the cloud, empowering enterprises with real-time analytics.

Organizations are struggling to use data to solve business challenges and fuel growth. A recent IDG Market Pulse survey by Matillion and IDG revealed that 90 percent of enterprises find it challenging to make data available in a format usable for analytics. Respondents cited several obstacles slowing their data analytics projects, including a lack of necessary data granularity; manual coding of data pipelines; and difficulty connecting with multiple sources.

Ideal for organizations looking to execute digital transformation and cloud data warehouse modernization strategies, the joint solution combines HVR's real-time Change Data Capture (CDC) with Matillion's data transformation capabilities. These capabilities deliver faster time to value for data delivery projects so enterprises can quickly optimize their operations. Using both technologies, data professionals can access many on-premises and cloud data sources to support a variety of use cases enabling faster decision making, better customer service, and operational efficiencies.

Matillion and HVR customers get the following benefits as a result of the partnership:

-- Consumption-ready data for up-to-date insights with log-based CDC and data transformation directly in the CDW

-- Trusted data, verified for accuracy using HVR's built-in compare function and Matillion's data lineage

-- Security for data in transit thanks to encryption by HVR and Matillion's virtual image, ensuring data never leaves a customer's CDW

"Speed and access to real-time data streams are two factors driving product adoption, and our partnership with HVR provides both of these attributes critical to an enterprise data solution," said Matthew Scullion, CEO at Matillion. "By combining purpose-built data transformation with enterprise change data capture capabilities, we have created one powerhouse solution to power a modern data analytics stack."

"Today's 24x7, data-driven economy no longer allows for batch data extraction windows, but the requirement for transformations remains," said Mark Van de Wiel, CTO at HVR. "Our partnership with Matillion enables organizations to deliver near real-time, fully transformed, analytics-ready data sets by combining our low-impact, log-based CDC with rich, cloud-based transformations."

