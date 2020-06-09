ENGlobal Granted Key Licenses Allowing Certification of Modular Equipment Buildings

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG), a leading provider of engineered modular solutions, today announced that following a one-year review by the State of Texas, the company has received licenses allowing it to provide important certifications covering the design, fabrication and integration of its internally produced modular equipment buildings.

These licenses, now required for such buildings under a recent regulatory mandate by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR), permit ENGlobal to continue to perform in-house production and integration of these buildings and other components, versus having to outsource such work to other licensed suppliers. This ability, in turn, is expected to help the company perform its projects in a more seamless and efficient manner, and improve scheduling.

These types of buildings are a major component of substantially all of ENGlobal's targeted projects, and involve housing systems related to distributed control, process analytical, and electrical power distribution. ENGlobal initiated the structural design and fabrication of such buildings approximately one year ago, but the company had been integrating and outfitting equipment into third-party supplied buildings for over 30 years. This work is performed at the company's Texas-based mechanical fabrication and automation integration facilities.

"We are thrilled to receive these mandated state licenses after a lengthy and in-depth approval process," said chief executive William A. Coskey, P.E. "This is another important milestone in our strategy of offering full service, vertically integrated capabilities for the execution of modular process plant and automated systems projects."

The CEO said he expects to announce further news on the company's progress relating to modular project proposals "in the near future."

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal (ENG) is a provider of engineering and automation services primarily to the energy sector throughout the United States and internationally. ENGlobal operates through two business segments: Automation and Engineering. ENGlobal's Automation segment provides services related to the design, fabrication and implementation of distributed control, instrumentation and process analytical systems. The Engineering segment provides consulting services for the development, management and execution of projects requiring professional engineering, construction management, and related support services. Within ENGlobal's Automation segment, ENGlobal Government Services, Inc. provides engineering, design, installation, operations, and maintenance of various government, public sector, and international facilities, specializing in turnkey automation and instrumentation systems for the U.S. Defense industry worldwide. Further information about the Company and its businesses is available at www.ENGlobal.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

The statements above regarding the Company's expectations, its operations and certain other matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to risks and uncertainties For a discussion of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ENGlobal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, and other SEC filings.

