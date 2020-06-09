Pac Roots Cannabis Corp.: PacRoots Announces New Member of the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Pac Roots Cannabis Corp. ("PacRoots" or the "Company") (CSE:PACR), is pleased to announce, effective as of yesterday June 8th 2020, Chad Clelland has been appointed to the Board of Directors of PacRoots.

Mr. Clelland's experience in the sector dates back to 2009 when he purchased Medicalmarijuana.ca which became an information portal for thousands of patients, doctors and growers. Through this company he and his team have helped thousands of Canadians find legal, safe medication. His team also consulted, designed and submitted dozens of applications to the government under the MMPR, ACMPR and Cannabis Act. In 2011, Mr. Clelland also co-founded Greenleaf Medical Clinic; now recognized as a training facility by the University of British Columbia and offers preceptorships to physicians, nurse practitioners and pharmacists. He also co-founded Folium Life Science in 2013, an approved Canadian Licensed Producer. His roles in these organizations have included Chief Operating Officer, head of security, alternate master grower and alternate responsible person in charge.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad to the board of PacRoots. He brings a tremendous acumen with over 10 years building successful operations in the Cannabis space. Chad has a wealth of corporate governance experience and a substantial repour with Health Canada." Patrick Elliott, President & CEO

Also, effective of June 8, 2020, Marc Geen has resigned from the Board of Directors but remains part of the PacRoots team as a strategic operations advisor.

Furthermore, the Company announced today that pursuant the company's Stock Option Plan, an aggregate of 3,650,000 shares have been granted to Directors, management and consultants as incentive stock options at an exercise price of $0.205 per shares. The options are exercisable for a period of three years, ending on June 8, 2023.

PacRoots Cannabis is the future of genetics. By focusing on elite genetic development, the company expects to maximize the quality of its products, while keeping yields and profit margins high. PacRoots has formed a strategic partnership with Phenome One, giving the Company complete access to one of the largest live genetic libraries in Canada composed of the finest cultivars. The Company will use these genetics to develop unique strains with various beneficial characteristics. The 350+ licensed live cultivars and over 1800 seed varieties are the result of a meticulous gene selection process, whereby Phenome One filters through as many as 600 individual plants to lock in a specific phenotype for a single strain. Tailored elite cultivars are then selected for indoor or outdoor cultivation based on various environmental, biological, medical and market driven factors. Visit www.pacroots.ca

