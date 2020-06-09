CBD Life Sciences Inc. Announces Its New Product "CBD Honey Sticks"

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / CBD Life Sciences Inc. (OTC PINK:CBDL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, LBC Bioscience Inc. is pleased to announce that our new product "CBD Honey Sticks"arrived to our facility and is readily available to be purchased. The product consists of 10 Organic Brazilian Rainforest Honey sticks with 8-10 MGS of CBD per stick with zero THC. The product is meant to consumed by putting the honey into a drink, food or as is. Consumers can instantly feel the effects of CBD such as pain relief, anxiety relief, stress relief and more! The product is retailing for $15.99 and consumers can place their order today on our website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

The CBD "(cannabidiol) market is rapidly growing and has shown promising indication for the health & wellness industry. Widespread use is increasing throughout the public. Follow our social media accounts at www.instagram.com/lbcbioscience, www.facebook.com/lbcbioscience, www.linkedin.com/company/lbcbioscienceinc & www.twitter.com/lbcbioscience for updating information.

Lisa Nelson, President/CEO of CBD Life Sciences, Inc. commented "I am delighted to announce that our new product (CBD Honey Sticks) are available for consumers to purchase. Our buyers can easily consume CBD through ingesting our CBD Honey Sticks. The product goes great in tea, oatmeal, yogurt, coffee & more! I'm anticipating on our customers trying out our latest product and letting us know their opinion."

Lisa Nelson continued "CBD Honey Sticks are a new Cannabidiol product on the market and has many benefits such as immune boosting, antibacterial health, digestive health, antioxidant and much more." Lisa ended with "As always, the Company will continue to update the public about new product releases, trades shows, events and any updated information regarding LBC Bioscience Inc."

About LBC Bioscience Inc.

LBC Bioscience Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of CBD Life Sciences Inc. LBC has developed and is retailing/wholesale a full line of cannabidiol based organic products including: CBD Drops, Pain Relief Creams, Anxiety & Sleep Supplements, Edibles, Coffee, Skincare Line, Pet Line, Tablets. LBC's products can be viewed and purchased on the Company's website at www.lbcbioscienceinc.com.

Ten Associates LLC

Contact: Thomas E. Nelson

Telephone: (480) 326-8577

Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com

Website: www.tenassociatesllc.com

