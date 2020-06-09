Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on market access strategy for a pharma company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to meet their revenue goal and enhance market share by 33%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005019/en/

With healthcare becoming a priority for governments in several countries, the pharmaceutical industry seems to have a bright future. However, due to the rising healthcare costs, payers are demanding insights into a new drug's cost-effectiveness compared with alternative drugs and generics. Consequently, pharmaceutical companies are under the need to revamp the way they develop and market drugs. As such, leveraging pharmaceutical market access strategy is becoming imperative for pharma companies during the early stages of drug development in order to tackle the market access related-issues.

Infiniti Research's team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across the pharma sector to help pharma companies prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business operations. Request a FREE proposal here.

The business challenge: Our client, a pharmaceutical company, wanted to expand their operations to the United States. However, the client noted that market entry to the US pharma industry was highly challenging due to the need to accommodate rising costs and the proliferation of competing drugs in the same therapeutic areas. In addition, the growth of the generic segment and the advent of biosimilar drugs in the United States were increasing challenges for the company.

As the client had already failed in their attempt to launch a new drug in the US market, they did not want to take a chance. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research during the early stages of drug development to leverage their expertise in offering pharmaceutical market access strategy.

Our pharmaceutical market access strategy can help you to identify barriers to new market entry and achieve huge commercial success for your new drugs. Contact us here.

Infiniti's market access strategy helped the pharma company to:

Develop a new drug meeting the market demand and payer's requirement

Clear the clinical trials in the initial attempt

Devise a sound commercialization strategy for their new drug

Set the right price for the product

Meet their revenue goal and enhance market share by 33%

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market access solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005019/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us