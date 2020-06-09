NeutriSci International Inc: Initial Order Sees NeutriSci Enter Promising Japanese CBD Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / NeutriSci International Inc. ("NeutriSci" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NU) (OTCQB:NRXCF) (FRANKFURT:1N9) is very pleased to announce that it has entered the Japanese CBD market with a strategic private label partnership. An initial sample order with a value of $37,500.00 USD has been received and paid. The name and brand will be disclosed upon the completion of a definitive agreement, which is expected within the next 30 working days.

NeutriSci's IP, technology and ingredients were used to create a new broad-spectrum hemp product line of quick melting CBD tabs in three different flavours that activate faster when compared to other CBD edibles with a powerful 14mg dose.

In 2018, the total population of Japan amounted to approximately 126.5 million. High longevity and a low birth rate make Japan the world's grayest country. According to the population division of the United Nations, approximately one-third of Japanese are 60 or older, compared with a world average of 12 percent.

The elderly eat smaller portions than younger people and are thus more prone to store and reheat leftovers. Repeated heating or exposure to acidity caused by oxygenation can destroy the vitamin content of food. NeutriSci is designing CBD supplements that may address the needs of the elderly.

Japanese people are very much advocating plant-derived health care products, making these types of products extremely popular in the Japanese market. With huge buying power and a strong health-care need, elderly in Japan will likely demand more CBD health-care products. According to Prohibition Partners' Asia Cannabis Report, Japan will become the second-largest medical cannabis market in Asia with a scale of US$800 million.

Glen Rehman, CEO of NeutriSci, stated: "Japan is an innovation leader in nutrition and health - both for the elderly and consumers more broadly. Japanese consumers are demanding in terms of effectiveness, quality, ease of use, and other characteristics. We could not be more excited at the enormous prospects of unlocking the Japanese marketplace with amazing unparalleled products. There is nothing like this on the market in Japan now. Product approvals are already underway with the Japanese Health Ministry, and packaging is being made as we speak. We look forward to unveiling the products very shortly."

About NeutriSci International Inc.

NeutriSci specializes in the innovation, production and formulation of nutraceutical products.

Neuenergy® contains a unique patented combination of blueberry extract (pterostilbene) and naturally derived caffeine, and is a revolutionary energy tab designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity with no sugar, no calories and no crash associated with typical energy products. To find out more about neuenergy®, please visit www.getneuenergy.com.

For more information, please visit: www.neutrisci.com.

