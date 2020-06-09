Scott R. Storick of the South Florida Business Center of Principal Financial Group: Storick Achieves Prestigious Top of the Table MDRT Qualification

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Scott R. Storick of local Principal Financial Group in Boca Raton has quaified for Top of the Table, a coveted milestone achievement for their membership in the MDRT. Storick's membership equips him with tools and resources to better serve the local community.

Top of the Table is an internationally recognized mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry. This places Storick among the top professionals in the intensely competitive global life insurance and financial services industries.

Storick has had a twenty-five-year career in the financial services industry serving as an agent and broker for many large carriers such as MetLife, Mass Mutual, and John Hancock.

Storick recently joined Principal Financial Group as a top performing career agent.

"Top of the Table is comprised of the best and brightest professionals our industry has to offer," said MDRT President Jim Pittman, CLU, CFP. "MDRT hopes to continue to foster a culture of excellence and encourage members to grow both personally and professionally."

Since 1927, MDRT has been committed to providing its members with a unique mix of networking and resources to help them gain new and unique insights to better serve clients' individual needs. Working with an MDRT member connects clients not only to a highly credible and leading financial advisor but also to an unmatched global network spanning 69 nations and territories around the world.

About MDRT

Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of more than 66,000 of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 72 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit www.mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

SOURCE: Scott R. Storick of the South Florida Business Center of Principal Financial Group

