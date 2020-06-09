Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you the top benefits of customer profiling in its recent article.

The market has now become extremely competitive with businesses competing for market share. To find and acquire new customers, businesses need to target the right prospects with a perfect product and service offering. Customer profiling and segmentation gathers data on demographic, geographic location, psychographic characteristics such as interest and lifestyle and past buying behavior to understand who the customers are. Similar customers with their shared features and goals are grouped and targeted by using customer profiling and segmentation.

According to Quantzig's customer profiling experts, "Customer profiling is a powerful tool for marketers and offers insights and knowledge to improve strategy and decisions."

Benefits of Customer Profiling and Segmentation

1: Tailor relevant audience

This is the most significant benefit of customer profiling and segmentation. Customer profiling enables businesses to tailor communication strategy based on the interests of the customers. This benefit of customer segmentation will enhance customer engagement, experience, and drive better sales.

2: Enhance response rate

Customer profiling helps in communicating with the right customer at the required time. Although there are several benefits of customer profiling and segmentation, enhancing response rates always results in driving better results from marketing campaigns and sales.

3: Better customer acquisition

Customer profiling and segmentation helps a business to understand their customers and this, in turn, helps to look for new prospects with the same characteristics. These new prospects most of the time turn out to potential customers. This is one of the most remarkable benefits of customer profiling.

4: Improve market penetration

When customer profiling and segmentation templates are analyzed, new and better opportunities are uncovered. This can result in understanding the percentage of the target market a business is communicating to and its market penetration level. This is one of the most crucial benefits of customer profiling as it opens up the door for growth and stability.

