Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc.: Adaptive Ad Systems Contracts Additional Cable Television Systems in Florida

State now has largest Number of Adaptive Installations in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Adaptive Ad Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:AATV), announces the expansion of its ad-insertion network in Florida. Adaptive provides Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) for the US cable television, IPTV, and satellite markets, via its proprietary streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software.

Florida is now the state with the largest number of Adaptive network locations under contract in the country. Adaptive's proprietary Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion technology inserts national and local cable TV advertising on major cable TV networks in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. The Company provides its clients with a complete one-stop solution and revenue sharing model by exclusively selling all available advertising space in each market it has contracted. Adaptive controls and manages the entire process, while maintaining complete proprietary technology ownership.

CEO Mike Heil stated "We are very pleased that we now have under contract numerous systems serving approximately 90,000 cable television subscribers in Florida. This is particularly significant as we quickly approach the 2020 election cycle. The state remains a key battleground for both political parties, who are trying to garner critical Florida votes. Additionally, looking forward to 2021, we have targeted other systems within Florida that we expect to add to our advertising network over the next twelve months."

During 2019, Adaptive installed over 25 new Digital Ad Insertion Systems throughout the country, which has allowed the Company to increase market-share of its targeted markets.

Mr. Heil continues: "Each Adaptive Ad Insertion server delivers local, regional, and national advertising to subscribers living in the Adaptive network area via cable, fiber, and IP systems. System size can range from 100 to 25,000 subscribers. We have also commenced operation of our technologically advanced "Cue-Tone" facility in Arizona, which provides all our systems with reliable ad insertion "Digital Cues." Digital Cues from our own facility allow us to serve our clients across America with enhanced efficiency and reliability. Our focus for 2020 is to continue expansion of our business through increased installations of our proprietary hardware at cable head-end facilities. Despite the social and economic impact of the pandemic, we remain profitable and optimistic about our business plans for the foreseeable future."

Adaptive Ad Systems Inc. is a digital media and video communications company that, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops and deploys Dynamic Digital Ad Insertion (DDAI) and video streaming media hardware and proprietary processing software for the Cable TV, Satellite and IPTV markets. The Company targets and serves the often-over-looked 2nd and 3rd tier US markets. Its digital ad insertion technology and unique profit-sharing model with its system customers overcomes barriers that typically prevent the insertion of national and local cable TV advertising on major cable TV networks. Adaptive exclusively sells all available advertising space in each market it has contracted, while maintaining complete technology ownership. Currently, the Company's technology and business model allows it to dynamically serve over 75 designated marketing areas in approximately 34 states in the United States economically. Adaptive also provides broadband and cable TV services in some niche major markets. For additional information, please visit: www.adaptiveadsystems.com.

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, financial projections, statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for current and future operations, the development, regulatory approvals and commercialization of the Company's products, or any of the Company's proposed services, systems, services, partnerships or acquisitions. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results and performance and actual events or results may differ considerably. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from any projections may include, without limitation, the Company's delays in the development of its products, the inability to obtain additional financing, the impact of significant new or changing government regulation on the industry, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's general failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

