Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds: MARVAC Welcomes the Return of Summer

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Campground and RV dealership members of The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) are ready to kick start the summer vacation season in Michigan.

"Many people are ready to return to normal and to relax after a stressful spring. Selecting a campground to visit, or planning an RV trip, is just one way to do so," said Bill Sheffer, executive director of MARVAC. According to Sheffer, MARVAC members have been preparing for the reopening of Michigan, and anticipate a busy season.

"People are tired of being at home and are looking forward to getting out," said Patrick Sniff, with Pat's RV Park in Mesick, Michigan. "With all the big attractions cancelled and other events limited, camping is a great way to have fun in a safe, manageable way."

RVing allows families and individuals an opportunity to enjoy responsible recreation, while having more control over their environment - from sleeping arrangements to meals and activities. Low gas prices are also influencing people's decision to take to the roads this season.

"People see RVs as a safe and secure vacation option," said Matt Kortman, director of media and purchasing for TerryTown RV Superstore, Grand Rapids. "You are in control of where you go and if you will stay. If you aren't happy with conditions at one campground, you can always hitch back up and go somewhere else."

"Camping is a great form of social distancing as you are already secluded, and there is plenty of outdoor space to spread out," said Heather Brooks, assistant manager of Harbortown RV Resort in Monroe. While having to halt certain events like the popular chocolate slip and slide, the resort has ramped up other outdoor events that don't require sharing equipment or being too close to other participants.

"Michiganders want to find ways to vacation and to do it safely," said Loren Baidas, president, General RV Center. "The RV lifestyle provides that and allows families to find joy and create memories."

With the season shaping up to be a busy one for campgrounds and RV resorts, the best advice is to start researching a place to stay. "If you have any inclinations to go camping anytime this summer, I'd start calling around now," recommends Sniff.

At Sunny Brook RV Resort, South Haven, the phones haven't stopped ringing, said Beth Horan, owner. "Everyone is extremely excited to be back camping," she said. "If you're thinking about it, just do it. Get out and get some fresh air!"

Another suggestion from Sniff is to be patient. "We're all trying to keep everyone safe and healthy the best way we can," he said.

MARVAC recommends checking with individual campgrounds to determine their policies and limits.

Other suggestions for getting out to enjoy camping in Michigan:

Being flexible with stay dates.

Research campgrounds or RV resorts.

Ask to be put on a cancellation or wait list.

Visit www.marvac.org to find campgrounds, RV resorts and RV dealers by region.

The Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds (MARVAC) is a statewide, nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging growth in the recreation vehicle and private campground industries while contributing to the quality of Michigan tourism. For more information, visit MARVAC's website, www.marvac.org. MARVAC, 2222 Association Drive, Okemos, Mich. 48864-5978; 517.349.8881.

For more information contact:

Gretchen A. Monette, All Seasons Communications

gmonette@allseasonscommunications.com

SOURCE: Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593160/MARVAC-Welcomes-the-Return-of-Summer