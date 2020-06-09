Hotel Chain Begins Internal Systems Transformation To Improve The Guest Experience and Streamline Operations

Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Comwell Hotels, headquartered in Denmark, has selected Agilysys' award-winning InfoGenesis POS SaaS application and InfoGenesis Flex tablet solutions for its business transformation initiative.

With Denmark's most sustainable conference and meeting rooms, Comwell Hotels offers flexible, tailor-made meeting packages, as well as accommodation for both private and business guests in 18 locations, plus a new Copenhagen Portside property opening in the beginning of 2021. Comwell provides great get-aways, tasteful gourmet stays, relaxing mini breaks and simple nights.

As part of its business solution transformation, Comwell evaluated POS providers to replace its long-term existing system. With the need to support multiple locations in Denmark Sweden as well as regional growth, the Comwell team selected Agilysys as a solution partner because of Agilysys' global experience, an understanding of their challenges, and a willingness to work together to find solutions to their unique requirements. Agilysys' enterprise functionality, GDPR compliance and the ability to streamline operations with workflow optimization will help improve the guest experience and increase sales across its properties. In particular, Comwell is using Agilysys InfoGenesis and InfoGenesis Flex to:

Simplify server workflows for quicker order processing and higher guest satisfaction.

Enable servers to take orders tableside using mobile tablets which allows them to spend more time interacting with guests as opposed to going back and forth to a fixed POS terminal to input orders.

Leverage InfoGenesis' enterprise features to implement enterprise-level menu item setup, which enables item alignment to specific revenue categories across properties.

Configure POS terminals to access unique menus and customized screen designs when supporting table service vs. events at conference banquet venues.

Adapt more easily to social-distancing demands while maintaining excellent guest service.

"When evaluating point-of-sale technology, the selection team searched for a solution partner with a successful track record of meeting the needs of a multi-property, global organization like ours," said Lene Rysgaard, Project Manager at Comwell Hotels. "Agilysys stood out among the competition with a clear history of serving hospitality customers with the functionality we require to take our operations and our guest experience to the next level."

InfoGenesis POS is an award-winning, comprehensive point-of-sale system that combines easy-to-use terminal and tablet touchscreen applications with industry-leading offline capabilities. Its strong reporting features, enterprise-grade multi-property menu and item configuration capabilities, and multi-language support, drive service flexibility and increased operational efficiency. The cloud-based SaaS deployment of InfoGenesis will allow the property to be more cost-effective in their operations, avoiding the resources and space needed to maintain the system onsite.

InfoGenesis Flex is Agilysys' mobility solution that offers full point-of-sale functionality delivered on a convenient tablet device. InfoGenesis Flex provides signature capture, adaptable kitchen and receipt printing for large service areas, and a feature-rich mobile experience. The solution is designed to keep revenue flowing in the most demanding environments, and its offline capabilities ensure uninterrupted performance where Wi-Fi connectivity is inconsistent.

"We are honored to add Comwell Hotels to our family of customers," said James Slatter, Managing Director, EMEA at Agilysys. "I am confident that our partnership will help Comwell streamline operations and improve the guest experience across all of its properties."

