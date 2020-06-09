The extraordinary meeting of the Board od Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 9 June 2020 adopted the following resolution: 1. Regarding the acquisition of shares of Finomark, UAB Decisions taken: 1.1. To acquire 100 (one hundred) percent shares of Finomark, UAB company code 305538582, for 2 500 (two thousand five hundred) euros. Finomark, UAB is developing a crowdfunding platform, therefore the company's shares are purchased in order to carry out the activities of the crowdfunding platform operator. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com