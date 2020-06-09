Edge XRT Provides Low Latency, Predictable Real-time Processing Capabilities, Suitable for High Performance IoT Edge Applications

IOTech, the Intelligent Edge Software company, announced today the general availability of Edge XRT, a new software platform for time-critical and resource-constrained applications at the IoT Edge.

Edge XRT greatly simplifies the development of time-critical IoT systems at the Edge and enables application portability, improved supportability and faster time-to-market for new IoT edge applications. XRT runs on commodity hardware, independent of silicon provider and operating system and has complete deployment flexibility, it can be deployed as a native application, containerized and/or into a virtualized environment.

Edge XRT is targeted at IoT applications with a need one or all of the following characteristics small memory footprint (as low as 100KB); ultra-low latency (from 100 microseconds); predictable real-time data processing. Written entirely in C, Edge XRT is also extremely portable and can support legacy "brownfield" systems based older hardware, operating systems and development environments.

Edge XRT is designed for high performance edge computing use cases such as industrial control and real-time signal processing applications across different vertical markets including factory automation, oil and gas, utilities, smart energy and renewables. It also enables integration between the real-time edge control systems and higher-level SCADA applications.

With its small memory footprint and efficient use of computing resources, Edge XRT also makes it suitable for microcontroller based IoT applications including instrumentation and equipment monitoring, automobile engine management systems, medical devices, home automation and consumer electronics.

Edge XRT can be deployed independently or as a Real-Time extension to any general purpose Edge Platform. For example, Edge XRT has been fully integrated with IOTech's Edge Xpert, an industrial grade implementation of EdgeX Foundry the market leading open source edge platform.

The product suite positions the company to support the full spectrum of secure software and hard real-time IoT edge computing needs.

"The availability Edge XRT is the exciting result of over two years of intense development and close collaboration with a number of key partners", said Keith Steele, CEO of IOTech. "For our customers looking to deploy the next generation of industrial system at the Edge, Edge XRT provides an intelligent and feature-rich IoT platform which can support the most demanding performance requirements while significantly reducing time-to-market for their projects."

For more information about the product visit Edge XRT or sign up for our upcoming webcast entitled "Why Time-Critical Edge Platforms are Fundamental to the Success of Industrial IoT Systems" where Edge XRT will be discussed in depth, including a demonstration of the product.

About IOTech

IOTech builds and deploys vendor neutral software platforms tools to support the rapid development, deployment and management of applications at the IoT Edge helping drive IoT innovation, global market adoption, velocity and scale. The company's products address the full spectrum of secure hard and soft real-time edge computing needs, dramatically reducing time to market, development and system integration costs for its partners who are the supply chains to multiple vertical IoT market domains. IOTech leverages an open source ecosystem to collaboratively improve time to market, develop global channel partnerships and achieve pervasive adoption of its software products.

Follow IOTech on Twitter @IOTechSytems and LinkedIn. For more information, please visit http://www.iotechsys.com

EdgeX Foundry is the copyright of Linux Foundation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005073/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

Andrew Foster

E-Mail: andrew.foster@iotechsys.com

Tel: +44 7703 006379