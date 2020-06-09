The two governments will form a JV which will see China invest around $500 million in setting up 450 MW of solar generation capacity and a 50 MW wind farm on land supplied by the host nation's North-West Power Generation Company.Bangladeshi power minister Nasrul Hamid has said the government has invited China to accelerate the renewable energy ambitions of the South Asian nation because private sector investors were not driving forward solar deployment fast enough. Welcoming the decision to form a joint venture (JV) between state-owned entities from each nation which will drive 450 MW of new ...

