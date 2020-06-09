Halberd Corporation Appoints Dr. Patricio Reyes to Scientific Advisory Board

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the appointment of Dr. Patricio F. Reyes to its Scientific Advisory Board effective immediately He will report to Halberd's Chairman, President and CEO, William A. Hartman.

Dr. Reyes, MD, FAAN, a board-certified neurologist and neuropathologist, is a Board Member of the Retired National Football League Players Association. Dr. Reyes is a board member, and former Chair of the Education Committee and 2009 Distinguished Educator of the Association of Ringside Physicians. He is a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology and was former Professor of Neurology and Neuropathology at Thomas Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Professor of Neurology, Pathology and Psychiatry at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

Dr. Reyes established the first clinic dedicated to the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and dementia at the Audie Murphy VA Hospital and at the University of Texas in San Antonio, where he pioneered the rapid brain autopsy system. He went on to build the same programs at Jefferson Medical College and Creighton University School of Medicine. He was principal investigator of the first FDA approved oral drug and skin patch treatment for Alzheimer's disease and the recipient of several research grants from the VA, NIH, NIA, industry, public and private foundations and donations from grateful patients, along with several prestigious achievement awards.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President and CEO of Halberd Corporation stated, "Dr. Reyes is an extremely talented and accomplished medical professional, and we are fortunate that he has agreed to join our Scientific Advisory Board. His experience will be a key catalyst as we move forward with development of Covid-19 treatments, and antibodies and to guide our future research to develop proprietary treatments for Alzheimer's Disease and Traumatic Brain Injury."

About Halberd, Inc.

Halberd, Inc. (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. It is debt-free and holds the exclusive rights to the COVID-19 extracorporeal treatment technology provisional patent applications: "Method for Treating and Curing Covid-19 Infection;" "Method for Treating COVID-19 Inflammatory Cytokine Storm for the Reduction of Morbidity and Mortality in COVID-19 Patients;" and "Method for Treating and Curing COVID-19 Infection by Utilizing a Laser to Eradicate the Virus." It also holds the exclusive rights to the underlying granted U.S. Patent 9,216,386 and U.S. Patent 8,758,287.

