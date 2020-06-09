Full Alliance Group, Inc. issues Shareholder Update

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:FAGI), issues Shareholder Update.

Dear Shareholders,

I have been in personal contact with many of you over the past few months and feel that it is important to provide an update on the status of Full Alliance. As you know, earlier this year the company had been busy building a team of talented physicians and administrators on its Advisory Board in anticipation of supporting its two subsidiaries: EBO2 and Nutra Yu. Since our last update we have been very busy in an attempt to firm up the blueprint of a roll out, and to make sure that it is done correctly.

The outbreak of COVID-19 hit, hampering our efforts on many fronts. As the world deals with the loss of human life and economic despair, the medical community has tried to assist with supporting and, potentially, curing this disease. However, as of today there is no cure, and even supportive care is of limited benefit. We in the medical community are hopeful that an effective vaccine will be developed soon that will protect our populations. In the meantime, given the lack of durable immune protection it appears that a reasonable approach to treating a virus such as COVID-19 would be to do everything that can be done to support the body's own immunity, so that the virus can be eliminated or at least controlled endogenously and symptoms minimized.

To this end, we at Full Alliance believe that the two services offered by our subsidiaries--the Yu Method (immunomodulatory and anti-inflammatory) and Nutra Yu (orthomolecular support)-are primed to deliver the support so badly needed by our population. Our affiliates in Florida, Los Angeles and the Bay Area of California remain busy delivering the Yu Method, and our San Diego partner's plans to begin treating patients this week.

In addition, our team has submitted a research protocol to a local institutional review board that would allow our San Diego clinicians to enroll patients onto an observational study related to COVID prevention. A second protocol is expected to be submitted shortly which will focus on the benefits of the Yu Method in the setting of oncology (cancer). I personally have been following with great interest the incredibly encouraging data coming out of China, Italy and Spain in terms of the impact of oxygen-ozone therapy in the setting of both mild and severe COVID infection. As this data matures and is published (hopefully later this year), I am optimistic that demand for the Yu Method will increase, as will general interest in our protocol as our medical team returns to lecturing at medical conferences.

We at Full Alliance appreciate the continued support of our shareholders and welcome your feedback as we continue to build upon our belief that the Yu Method is one of the most effective ways to support immunity, fight inflammation, and improve overall quality of life.

Regards,

P. Brian Volpp, MD, MPH

CEO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593247/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-issues-Shareholder-Update