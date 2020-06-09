Maintaining Weight Loss in a Pandemic with Red Mountain Weight Loss

Leader in Sustainable Weight Loss Supports Their Patients Online

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way Americans take care of themselves and their families, leaving little time to focus on the importance of health. Because stress levels are exceedingly high, and outdoor activities are restricted, people are coping in unprecedented ways that are reportedly taking a toll on the overall wellness of their bodies. With less movement and exercise, larger stockpiles of food within the house and the onslaught of pandemic news, finding alternative methods to comfort ourselves isn't doing us any good, especially when it comes to unhealthy eating patterns. The good news is that eating right, being active and fighting stress in positive ways are all still doable, especially with the help of the experts at Red Mountain Weight Loss.

Due in part to quarantine and social distancing guidelines, families have been indoors balancing between COVID-19 updates, working from home, taking care of the kids and their schooling along with reducing normal, everyday activities by staying indoors for long stretches of time for safety. As a result of the stress of novel coronavirus and its unknown outcome, there is an increase in mental and physical health symptoms. New home dynamics have taken precedent, creating or adding to these health changings. As a result, there is less time to focus on our individual selves and our overall wellness, which has been illustrated by the 'Quarantine 15.'

Stress is worrisome, uncomfortable and often difficult to manage when people are under a lot of it, and individuals seek alternative methods to address the issue. Food is usually the leading culprit in reducing stress, especially sweet foods high in calories and sugars. Known to cause a multitude of medical issues, reports on weight gain during the pandemic are alarming as families reduce outdoor activities and have access to more food. Maintaining a healthy weight now is as crucial as it was before the outbreak of the virus.

"During this health crisis, we know that binging is increasingly becoming more acceptable to pass time," said Dr. Suzanne Bentz, the Chief Medical Officer and founder of Red Mountain Weight Loss. "In addition to emotional eating being an unhealthy coping mechanism, the long-term effects of what's been coined the 'Quarantine 15' are much more serious than the memes let on."

In addition to the well-documented dangers of obesity, researchers have continuously found that sitting for long periods is detrimental to physical health. It can increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, even result in death, according to a report by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Losing weight is a known preventative of these diseases, and even more so, recent studies have shown that weight loss can also prevent individuals from contracting COVID-19. According to a study published by the National Institute of Health in their Nature Public Health Emergency Collection, overweight individuals are not only more susceptible to the novel coronavirus, but the illness can last twice as long in someone who is obese than those who are not.

Fighting weight gain can be difficult, especially during a time of great uncertainty and with social distancing guidelines still in place, but it's been proven that weight loss doesn't have to be difficult if people are given the encouragement and support they need to make changes to their routine that benefits their overall health. This principle has built the foundation of success at Red Mountain Weight Loss, the largest medical weight loss practice in the Southwest.

When Red Mountain Weight Loss temporarily closed their physical locations in March in response to social distancing measures, they knew they needed to find a way to continue to support their patients on their journey to healthier living. Before quarantine guidelines eased, Red Mountain Weight Loss turned to telehealth technology to schedule appointments by video, enabling patients to connect with their licensed medical weight loss providers from the comfort, privacy and safety of their own homes through a HIPAA-compliant digital platform. While clinics have recently reopened with the recommended precautions, tele-appointments are still available as Red Mountain Weight Loss is committed to giving people options to access a network of support during their health journeys.

Rose Springer is one of those patients. Springer had always loved her figure - until menopause hit. After gaining an unexpected amount of weight, Springer decided to make a change. She tried every diet that she came across but continued to be unsuccessful in losing weight and keeping it off until she started with Red Mountain Weight Loss in October 2019. She lost over 55 pounds and was nearing her goal weight when the global COVID-19 pandemic started.

"It sounds dramatic, but I would have been absolutely devastated if I had been cut off from the support of the physicians and medical assistants at Red Mountain during this very difficult time," Springer said. "It's easy to get discouraged when you're unable to exercise as usual and you can feel like you're on a plateau. Not only did my team at Red Mountain give me recommendations on how I could break through that, they also just showed a tremendous amount of empathy and care for my wellbeing and emphasized that I'm more than a number on the scale."

Springer is only 20 pounds away from her goal, and with the help of Red Mountain Weight Loss, she hasn't lost any progress even during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I know I have a tendency to want to cheat at night, so to counter that I've been encouraged to prepare healthy snacks ahead of time that are better for me to eat later in the evening," Springer said. "Weight loss is an extremely personal and emotional journey, and it's so wonderful to have their professional guidance and support. It's invaluable and the difference between finding success and falling behind."

For 23 years, Red Mountain Weight Loss - the leader in nonsurgical and sustainable medical weight loss in the Southwest - has helped more than a quarter of a million patients achieve their goals. Their signature program is RM3 that features a 3-step process including their exclusive, patented medication. Red Mountain Weight Loss' medically proven, sustainable programs offer every patient the tools for success in a safe environment where patients see results fast, typically losing up to 20lbs or more each month. Red Mountain's approach includes an individualized diet plan, weekly Fat Burner PLUS Boosters and supplements with vitamins that help block carbohydrates, stabilize insulin levels and enhance the metabolism of fat, all in a judgement-free environment that emphasizes improving individuals' overall wellness.

"Our programs work because we are built on the foundation that medical supervision is necessary to detect and treat weight-related medical conditions," explained Dr. Bentz. "Our medical staff consults with every patient thoroughly to make sure that they are not just signing up for a program but starting one that is right for their medical history, lifestyle, and personal health goals."

All locations are staffed by medical professionals and offer individualized, medically proven weight loss programs and solutions that help patients lose weight quickly, safely, without surgery and in a non-clinical environment.

Red Mountain Weight Loss is an Arizona-based company founded in 1997. They expanded into North Texas in 2019, opening four locations - and now, plans to open two more to keep up with high demand. Red Mountain Weight Loss is the leader in nonsurgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss, providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. For more information, please visit https://redmountainweightloss.com.

About Red Mountain Weight Loss

Since 1997, Red Mountain Weight Loss has become the leader in nonsurgical methods of sustainable medical weight loss, providing expert care under the direction of bariatric physicians. Founded by Dr. Suzanne Bentz, board-certified in obesity medicine and weight management, Red Mountain Weight Loss has provided professional care for a quarter of a million patients. Their medically proven programs are individualized to meet every patient's needs and offer a unique collection of services and products for effective weight loss and weight maintenance. Red Mountain Weight Loss locations are in Arizona and Texas. Further information is available at www.RedMountainWeightLoss.com or on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Media Contact:

Ann, TrizCom PR on behalf of Red Mountain Weight Loss

Office: 972-247-1369

Cell/Text: 469-978-1793

Email: Ann@TrizCom.com

SOURCE: Red Mountain Weight Loss

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593288/Maintaining-Weight-Loss-in-a-Pandemic-with-Red-Mountain-Weight-Loss