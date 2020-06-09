SpendEdge is a leading procurement intelligence and strategic sourcing partner for leading Fortune 500 firms and several other companies. The company's latest procurement platform SpendEdge Insights offers users the ability to access 800+ procurement reports and avail complimentary COVID 19 category impact assessments for every purchase made on the platform, Try For Free.

Testing remains critical to help countries around the world combat COVID-19 effectively. However, testing is also one of the biggest challenges facing healthcare providers amidst the coronavirus outbreak. In response to the rapidly growing need and the shortage of laboratory-based molecular testing capacity and reagents, several diagnostic test manufacturers around the world are committed to developing and supplying rapid test kits to detect the SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpendEdge has been actively monitoring the coronavirus (COVID 19) impact on procurement and supply of diagnostic testing kits in global markets. Our experts have identified the top 100 coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in the world that have received authorization from concerned health authorities.

Top Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Europe

Top Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Germany

Altona Diagnostics

Altona Diagnostics is one of the top coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Germany whose CE-IVD certified RealStar SARS-CoV-2 Virus RT-PCR Kit 1.0 consists of Master Reagents, Positive Control and an Internal Control and claims to deliver highly reliable results.

Servoprax GmbH

Servoprax is one of the largest medical products wholesalers in Europe. The company was established in the year 1978. The company is one of the coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Europe that has been constantly working to navigate the coronavirus (COVID 19) impact on procurement and supply of medical products.

TIB MOLBIOL Syntheselabor GmbH

TIB MOLBIOL's products are being used in a number of fields such as life science research, medical diagnostics, product quality assessment and environmental analysis.

Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Spain

CerTest Biotech

Known to be one of the key Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Spain, CerTest Biotech has recently announced their VIASURE SARS-CoV-2 Real-Time PCR Detection Kit that is available only for professional use.

GENOMICA

A well-known name amidst the Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Spain, GENOMICA SAU develops and sells two SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic kits. These kits are said to produce results from patient samples in less than 5 hours.

Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Poland

Biomaxima

BioMaxima S.A. is a Polish company listed on the NewConnect stock market, producer of microbiology media as well as a wide range of reagents and in vitro diagnostics equipment.

SensDx

The company is now among the prominent Polish Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers that have developed their own testing kits to help minimize coronavirus (COVID 19) impact on procurement of diagnosis kits.

Coronavirus (COVID 19) test kit manufacturers in Italy

Clonit

Clonit srl was one of the first biotechnology companies in Italy. The company is actively involved in the development of innovative and reliable analytical techniques in the field of In Vitro diagnostics using molecular biology techniques.

