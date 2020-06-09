Accointing Services AG: Free Bitcoin Tax Solution for This Upcoming Season

Accointing Services AG is offering a free crypto tax package for all users

ZUG, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / ACCOINTING, a crypto-tax, and portfolio tracking platform, has launched a free tax package that allows users to track Bitcoin and over 4,500 cryptocurrencies via mobile or desktop, import their crypto transactions from over 300 exchanges and wallets, and generate a report of up to 25 transactions at no cost. Users will be able to select their preferred tax method as well as get an auto-filled form 8949 PDF to review and submit with their accountants.

ACCOINTING decided to launch its free package just in time for the re-scheduled tax submission date (July 15th) in the United States to provide an accurate and wholesome solution to American taxpayers. ACCOINTING underwent several updates throughout this year, which allowed them to add new features to the platform, like a new Bitcoin and altcoin portfolio tracking app, available in iOS and Android. The users can now add manual transactions from mobile, get an overview of their portfolios, set price alerts for token value fluctuations, and get a summary of their transaction history, all from a very intuitive app.

ACCOINTING hopes that this will only add to their growing success as they have recently partnered with one of Germany's top legal firms in the cryptocurrency sector and have established some very fruitful partnerships with some key players in the market. With that, ACCOINTING looks forward to working with different stakeholders in the crypto space to increase the users' experience in the platform, bringing new and exciting updates to the software.

"Long term, we want to be the most user-friendly platform in the crypto space,"-states Dennis Wohlfarth, COO of ACCOINTING. "We decided to tackle cryptocurrency taxes as it was one of the biggest pain points for us as traders, and we wanted to create an amazing user experience to generate a tax report, without losing accuracy"-points out Alexander Lindenmeyer, CXO of ACCOINTING.

ACCOINTING is an all-in-one solution for thousands of crypto traders. ACCOINTING envisions revolutionizing how people handle their crypto taxes by providing relevant insights and analytics regarding the crypto trader's portfolio through an intuitive platform with modern design, excellent customer service, and overall features that adapt to the life cycle of their users, regardless of their level of experience. ACCOINTING offers a crypto portfolio tracking app and desktop version as well as a crypto tax solution, focusing on easing the onboarding process into crypto for the trader as well as improving their overall experience understanding their portfolio behavior and performance.

