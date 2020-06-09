Cell-Easy, a start-up based in Toulouse specialized in stem cell therapy, announces today the signature of an agreement with the University Hospital Centre in Toulouse, as well as securing the authorization to open a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant dedicated to the production of stem cells a first in France. This follows the announcement made last December of raising 1M€ capital investment.

Thanks to its innovative mass scale stem cells manufacturing process, Cell Easy aims to develop regenerative medicine through therapeutic solutions based on Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products compatible with affordable access for millions of patients.

The start-up has now signed a first partnership with the University Hospital Center in Toulouse and will be producing Mesenchymal stem cells (or stromal cells) sourced from qualified fat tissue in accordance with good manufacturing practices. A first clinical trial is on its way to fight against Alzheimer disease.

Our ambition is to industrialize our proprietary stem cell manufacturing process to make Cell Therapy accessible to the largest number possible of patients. The aim is to cut costs by ten and increase production capacity beyond 100 0000 doses /year. explains Pierre Monsan, DG of Cell-Easy and Founder of Toulouse White Biotechnology (TWB).

Today, stem cell-based treatments represent a major therapeutic hope. What has been set up here is very much the expression of the way the University Hospital Centre approaches the development of innovative technologies, therapies and organizations that support new therapies founded on cross fertilization of talent and expertise. says Marc Penaud, Executive Manager of the University Hospital Center in Toulouse.

Furthermore, the French Medicines Agency, also gave Cell-Easy the authorization to open a pharmaceutical plant to manufacture stem cell batches at large scale, in accordance with GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards. This authorization makes Cell-Easy the only private pharmaceutical organization able to manufacture stem cells in France on an industrial scale. This firmly puts Cell-Easy on the European stage.

Capital investment is being secured to finance the quick implementation of their strategy in France but also in Europe where patients' needs are high.

Cell-Easy will now be able to manufacture stem cells batches for industrial partners and is one of the world's precursors in cell therapy.

