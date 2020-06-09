Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (FGT) has been managed by Nick Train since January 2001. Given the economic uncertainty due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, he stresses the importance of determining which companies will survive and thrive, and which could ultimately fail. The manager also seeks to invest in firms that can take advantage of the upsurge in digital and software services, as technology is advancing at an accelerating pace. While Train rarely initiates new holdings in the fund, in recent months he has added a position in premium mixer producer Fever-Tree, taking advantage of a significant pullback in its share price. FGT has a very strong performance record and has outpaced the broad UK market over the last one, three, five and 10 years.

