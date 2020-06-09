MediaZest Plc - Further Update re: Trading Performance

9 June 2020

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Further Update re: Trading Performance

The Board provides a further update on trading for the six months to 31 March 2020 following the Group's 'Updated Trading Performance and Covid-19 update' announcement yesterday.

After further analysis, the Board confirms the Group recorded an unaudited EBITDA loss of £11,000 (as opposed to a £57,000 EBITDA profit) and a loss after tax of £43,000 (as opposed to a loss of £50,000) for the 6 months to 31 March 2020.

In addition, the Group had net assets of £1,548,000 (as opposed to £1,629,000) at 31 March 2020.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Enquiries: Geoff Robertson

Chief Executive Officer

MediaZest Plc 0845 207 9378 David Hignell/Soltan Tagiev

Nominated Adviser

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 020 3470 0470 Claire Noyce

Broker

Hybridan LLP 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com