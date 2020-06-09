Regulatory News:

The European Commission (EC) has approved, under the EU merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Bayer's Animal Health Division by Elanco Animal Health. This EC decision is conditional on the divestment of several products, including the Profender and Drontal product families, as well as the related pipeline assets, to be acquired by Vetoquinol (Paris:VETO).

The approval of the European Commission marks an important milestone for Vetoquinol towards the completion of the acquisition and the integration of these product families into the Vetoquinol product range.

On February 12th 2020, Vetoquinol had announced the acquisition of the Profender and Drontal product families for the European Economic Area and the UK. The Profender and Drontalfamilies of products are spot-on and tablet de-wormers for cats and dogs.

The transaction is expected to close early August 2020 and remains subject to additional regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Matthieu Frechin, CEO of Vetoquinol, said "We are extremely pleased to share this major regulatory step towards the completion of the acquisition of the Profender and Drontalproduct lines. The acquisition of these two strong brands as well as the related pipeline is at the core of Vetoquinol strategy. On the one hand, they will significantly increase the size of our business and our visibility in the parasiticide segment, one of our strategic therapeutic areas. On the other hand, they will strengthen our portfolio of Essentials, the engine of our growth."

Next update: 2020 first half Financial results July 30th, 2020 after Market close

About Vetoquinol

Vetoquinol is a leading global animal health company that supplies drugs and non-medicinal products for the livestock (cattle and pigs) and pet (dogs and cats) markets.

As an independent pure player, Vetoquinol designs, develops and sells veterinary drugs and non-medicinal products in Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific region.

Since its foundation in 1933, Vetoquinol has pursued a strategy combining innovation with geographical diversification. The Group's hybrid growth is driven by the reinforcement of its product portfolio coupled with acquisitions in high potential growth markets. At April 30th 2020, Vetoquinol employs 2,403 people.

Vetoquinol has been listed on Euronext Paris since 2006 (symbol: VETO).

For further information, go to: www.vetoquinol.com

