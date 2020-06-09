Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.06.2020
Die "Bierautoritäten" Oettinger, Weihenstephan und dieser Cannabis-Microcap!
WKN: A2N6YA ISIN: US64051M7092 Ticker-Symbol: SB6P 
Berlin
09.06.20
08:08 Uhr
4,060 Euro
+0,160
+4,10 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEONODE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEONODE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1005,25020:04
09.06.2020
Neonode Reports That Neonode Smartphone LLC, an Independent Third Party, has Filed Patent Infringement Lawsuits in Texas

STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), today reported that Neonode Smartphone LLC, the assignee of US Patent Nos. 8,095,879 and 8,812,993 formerly owned by Neonode Inc., filed patent infringement lawsuits against Apple Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics America, Inc., respectively, in Western District of Texas, USA on June 8, 2020 with docket numbers 6:20-cv-00507, 6:20-cv-00505. Neonode Smartphone LLC is a subsidiary of Aequitas Technologies LLC and is an independent third-party with whom Neonode Inc. has certain profit sharing rights from monetization of these patents according to an agreement entered into by Neonode Inc. and Aequitas Technologies LLC in 2019.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com

Chief Executive Officer
Urban Forssell
E-mail: urban.forssell@neonode.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-press-release-9-june-2020,c3130926

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3130926/1261506.pdf

Release

