In a context of active liquidity management, Groupe SEB (Paris:SK) today successfully issued a five-year €500 million bond (maturing June 16, 2025), with a 1.375% coupon.

The very strong orderbook reached more than €1,600m, attesting once again to investors' confidence in Groupe SEB's strategy and outlook.

Groupe SEB's short-term debt is rated A2 by Standard Poor's. Its long-term debt is unrated.

This new issue will enable Groupe SEB to strengthen its debt architecture through:

The permanent securing of the refinancing of a part of its debt

The extension of the average maturity of the debt

Attractive financing conditions.

The bond will be admitted to trading on NYSE Euronext Paris on June 16, 2020.

Joint lead managers for the issue are BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB, Citi, HSBC and Natixis. BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole CIB and Citi act as global coordinators.

Next key dates July 23 before market opens H1 2020 sales and results October 26 after market closes 9-month 2020 sales and financial data

World reference in small domestic equipment, Groupe SEB operates with a unique portfolio of 30 top brands including Tefal, Seb, Rowenta, Moulinex, Krups, Lagostina, All-Clad, WMF, Emsa, Supor, marketed through multi-format retailing. Selling more than 350 million products a year, it deploys a long-term strategy focused on innovation, international development, competitiveness and service to clients. With products being present in over 150 countries, Groupe SEB generated sales of approximately €7.3 billion in 2019 and had more than 34,000 employees worldwide.

SEB SA ¦

SEB SA N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON with a share capital of €50,307,064 - Intracommunity VAT: FR 12300349636

