Regulatory News:

In light of the Covid-19 global pandemic and given the measures implemented by the government to restrict travel and mass gatherings, under the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, Etablissements Maurel Prom S.A.'s (Paris:MAU) Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting will be held behind closed doors (à huis clos), i.e. without the physical presence of shareholders, on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at 2.30pm at the Company's head office located at 51, rue d'Anjou 75008 Paris, France.

Under these conditions, shareholders may only exercise their voting rights remotely, before the General Shareholders' Meeting, using the postal or proxy voting form, or by electronic means through the VOTACESS secure voting platform.

The Company's General Shareholders' Meeting will be broadcast in full live and as a recording on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr). Any shareholder may submit questions in writing on topics pertaining to the General Shareholders' Meeting up to four business days before the date of the meeting.

It will not be possible to ask questions during the meeting, nor table draft amendments or new resolutions.

General Meeting to be held on June 30, 2020: Preparatory documents

The notice of meeting including the agenda and draft resolutions proposed to the General Meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO"), on May 3, 2020. Such notice and the related report of the Board of Directors are available on the Company's website (www.maureletprom.fr, section "Investors", sub-section "General Meeting 2020").

It was followed by the publication on June 8, 2020 of the notice of meeting in BALO and in the newspaper "La Loi" of the same day.

The preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, on the Company's website, on the abovementioned address. In addition, the preparatory documents for the General Meeting referred to in Articles L. 225-115, L. 225-116 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code are available, within the time period provided for in the applicable regulation, at the Company's registered office (51, rue d'Anjou, 75008 Paris).

Any holder of registered shares may request, as from the publication of the convening notice and until the fifth day (included) prior to the General Meeting, to be provided with the documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code. This request shall be sent by post to the Company or to CACEIS Corporate Trust (CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14, rue Rouget-de-Lisle, 92862 Issy-les-Moulineaux Cedex 9).

The holders of bearer shares may also be provided with these documents by filing a request with CACEIS Corporate Trust, whose contact details are abovementioned, with evidence of their shareholder status through a shareholding certificate (attestation d'inscription en compte) provided by their authorised financial intermediary.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as fluctuations in crude oil prices, changes in exchange rates, uncertainties related to the valuation of our oil reserves, actual rates of oil production and the related costs, operational problems, political stability, legislative or regulatory reforms, or even wars, terrorism and sabotage.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris

CAC All-Tradable CAC Small CAC Mid Small PEA-PME and SRD eligible

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200609005726/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communication and investor relations Media relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53 +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu