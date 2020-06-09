Real Restoration Group Announces 24/7 Help for All Local Businesses in Chicago to Rebuild and Reopen

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Real Restoration Group ("RRG") announces 24/7 help for all local businesses in these times of uncertainty brought about by Covid-19 and property damage from recent looting incidents throughout Chicagoland in an effort to assist our community restore, rebuild, and reopen.

The pandemic has created a challenging, unprecedented operating environment with previously unforeseeable impacts to one's home and business. The RRG team is here to calm fears and build confidence in the face of uncertainty. Real Restoration will help their clients regain control of their business, adapt to new changes, reconfigure and optimize spaces while adhering to new CDC guidelines.

Real Restoration Group Founder & CEO Morris Gershengorin states, "Our company was built to help when the unexpected strikes." Residents and business owners can rest assured that their highly skilled and experienced team is ready to respond immediately. No one is beyond the risk of having to deal with property damage. A strong sense of community and teamwork is woven into the very fabric of their founding principles and mission. Those affected need to know that the Real Restoration Group is here to help them retake control of the situation.

Those who need immediate 24/7 assistance, can please call them at (312) 265-4668 or click here.

Real Restoration has a reputation for dealing with most major insurance companies quickly and efficiently, which creates less stress for those affected. The RRG team will respond immediately, and upon arrival at the scene, will make an immediate assessment, the first priority always being the safety of the property owners. A plan is quickly developed and then put into action.

Those who have been affected can take comfort in knowing that their business, dwelling, or non-profit organization is now in the good hands and care of RRG's experienced first responders. Real Restoration will assist with all of the insurance claims and not charge a fee allowing all of the funds from the claim to go back into the project versus being diluted by a public adjuster.

Real Restoration Group will be donating a portion of profits from claims within this month to the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations that address discrimination, prejudice, and racism. Included in the company's commitment to the community is their involvement in several different charities including F.R.E.E., the ADL, JUF, and Ronald McDonald Foundation.

About Real Restoration Group

The Real Restoration Group is a company that cares about its community and has done so since its founding over three decades ago by Morris Gershengorin. Mr. Gershengorin has been quoted as saying that he sees his company's future as one that will experience, "Rapid growth, innovation, and the ability to touch many different levels of society and income brackets along with those in desperate need of help."

Real Restoration provides multiple construction services throughout the Chicagoland area, and none of these are more important than the emergency restoration services being offered. This is when clients have their greatest need, and Real Restoration wants to be there for them.

This is a company that has been built on the foundation of caring for the needs of other people when their needs are at their greatest. There is no distinction between large corporations like Freddie Mac, IBM, Marriott or a small family. The same care, concern, and impeccable services are provided by Real Restoration.

As President and CEO of Real Restoration, he and each of his professional team members all have a common goal, which is to meet the needs of those that they serve when they are called upon to do so.

