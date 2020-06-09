Dillon Gage Metals: Dillon Gage, Equity Trust Company Announce the Easiest Way to Add Physical Gold to IRAs

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2020 / Dillon Gage, the world leader in precious metals trading and technology, and Equity Trust Company, a leading custodian of self-directed IRAs, are joining forces to provide individual retirement account (IRA) holders with an unprecedented opportunity to invest in physical gold as an asset.

Precious metal dealers and their self-directed IRA clients now have direct access to DGGold, the proprietary physical metals product from Dillon Gage, via IRAConnect. This process combines purchasing DGGold with a quick deposit into the investor's self-directed IRA account. DGGold is insured and securely stored in the vaults of the International Depository Services of Texas. IRA account holders have complete ownership over their DGGold gold holdings. DGGold is highly liquid and can be bought or sold within 48 hours.



With DGGold, self-directed IRA investors can conveniently, swiftly and securely diversify their retirement portfolios with any amount of physical gold. Simply put, DGGold is the simplest way to add physical bullion to retirement portfolios.



Benefits of DGGold:

Pure physical .999 fine gold

Investors have 100% direct ownership of pure physical gold

Insured storage

100% of the gold is deposited, in reserve as physical gold, in the highly secure vaults at the International Depository Services of Texas, also known as IDS of Texas

Daily audits ensure each account is properly funded

Low-cost acquisition

Dillon Gage's IRAConnect online platform and myEQUITY Connect, a suite of APIs provided by Equity Trust Company, have been integrated, giving precious-metal dealers immediate access to buy and sell physical gold in IRAs through a trust company.

Benefits of the myEQUITY Connect and IRAConnect integration:

Real-time available balance: dealers and investors can immediately use the available IRA cash balance for precious-metals purchases

Liquidation options: Investors can sell physical metals owned in their IRAs through the integrated platform

Around-the-clock access to view metals holdings

"Our relationship with Equity Trust enables IRA investors to have immediate access to pure physical gold with DGGold," said Mark Furmanek, chief operating officer for Dillon Gage. "The integration of IRAConnect with myEQUITY makes it easier than ever for Equity Trust investors and participating dealers to service their IRA clients with physical gold."



"At Equity Trust, we are meeting our all-time high demand for gold IRAs with superior technology and service," said George Sullivan, chief executive officer of Equity Trust Company. "With the integration of our state-of-the-art myEQUITY Connect APIs and the IRAConnect platform, dealers have access to an invaluable combination of storage and online IRA management capabilities."



To learn more about Dillon Gage's IRAConnect, visit IRAConnect.com

About Equity Trust Company

Equity Trust Company is a financial services company that enables individual investors and financial professionals to diversify investment portfolios using alternative asset classes such as real estate, tax liens, private equity and precious metals. The Equity Trust family of companies offers custodial services for alternative investments and back-office solutions for Registered Investment Advisors, brokerage services, directed trustee services and more. Equity Trust Company is a directed custodian and does not provide tax, legal or investment advice. Equity Trust Company is the trusted custodian and administrator of $28.7 billion in assets on behalf of more than 170,000 clients as of March 1, 2020. For more information, visit https://www.trustetc.com/. Financial professionals visit https://www.equityinstitutional.com.

About Dillon Gage Metals

Dillon Gage is the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology serving dealers, financial institutions, banks and brokerage houses around the globe. Since 1976, Dillon Gage has led the way in innovation, advanced trading tools, technology and intellect. The firm is one of a handful of firms who are authorized purchasers of bullion (including coins, rounds and bars) for all major world mints and maintains inventory in over 20 countries. Dillon Gage's integrated products and services include numismatics, bullion and electronic trading of precious metals and fulfillment, API integration, refining and storage. The firm operates FizTrade Online Trading, IRAConnect, Dillon Gage Refining and International Depository Services Group, a privately owned subsidiary of Dillon Gage Metals, with locations in Delaware, Texas and Ontario. Dillon Gage's philanthropic arm, HELPS International, provides relief, development and educational opportunities to Guatemala. Learn more about Dillon Gage at https://DillonGage.com.

