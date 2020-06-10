Moonbug Brings "Mia's Magic Playground" to Sky Kids

Expands Viewership of Its First Original Series across Europe and Commences Global Distribution

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Moonbug , a global entertainment company that develops and distributes values-based content for kids, today announced that Mia's Magic Playground, its first original series based on the successful Little Baby Bum series, will launch on Sky Kids, part of Sky, Europe's leading media and entertainment company, in June 2020. This is the first partnership as part of Moonbug's planned global distribution of the series.

Mia's Magic Playground, which caters to audiences aged four to six years old, follows popular Little Baby Bum character Mia and her two best friends, Oskar and Tillie, through their world of play.

"Sky is a tremendous partner that unites scale and quality, especially in the kids space. We are excited to offer this premium show to its viewers," said Nicolas Eglau, head of EMEA, Moonbug. "This partnership is a strong indicator of the quality of our production as we continue distribution across the globe."

Lucy Murphy, Director Kids' Content, Sky, added, "With lovable new characters exploring the world through play, Mia's Magic Playground is sure to become a favourite for the younger end of our audience who will love the colourful, imaginative world that Mia and her friends inhabit."

Mia's Magic Playground will be available in English and will be available on Sky Kids across Sky's platforms including Sky Q, Sky Go, the Sky Kids App and NOW TV.

Mia's Magic Playground originally premiered across Scandinavia in February 2020 on Viaplay, the Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) streaming service.

About Moonbug

Moonbug is an award-winning global entertainment company providing entertainment with positive values for children. Moonbug acquires, creates and distributes content for pre-school kids. The company, which is amongst the largest digital kids media companies in the world, was co-founded by media veterans René Rechtman, CEO, and John Robson, COO, with main offices in London and Los Angeles.

Moonbug's IP includes global sensations Little Baby Bum, My Magic Pet Morphle, Supa Strikas, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Gecko's Garage, Arpo and many more. Moonbug shows are available on global platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Roku, Sky, Amazon Prime Video and others.

About Sky

With 24 million customers across seven countries, Sky is Europe's leading media and entertainment company and is proud to be part of the Comcast group. Our 32,000 employees help connect our customers to the very best entertainment, sports, news, arts and to our own local, original content.

Following the success of Sky originals like Chernobyl, we plan to double our investment in original content by 2024. We're also developing a new TV and movie studio, Sky Studios Elstree, which is expected to lead to the creation of over 2,000 new jobs and generate an additional £3 billion of production investment in the UK creative sector in the first five years alone.

Our technology allows customers to watch what they want, when they want, how they want, and as we connect millions of families to content they love, we believe it is our responsibility to do it safely. That's why we offer services like Sky Broadband Buddy and the Sky Kids app. And our online streaming service, NOW TV, brings viewers all the enjoyment of Sky with the flexibility of a contract-free service.

We also believe that a company of our scale has a responsibility that goes beyond our business, and into the community. We're committed to being Europe's first net zero carbon entertainment company by 2030 - two decades before we have to - and we're an inclusive employer recognised by The Times and Stonewall for our commitment to diversity.

