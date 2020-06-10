Anzeige
PR Newswire
10.06.2020 | 08:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Investor Presentation

PR Newswire

London, June 9

10 June 2020

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Investor Presentation

The Directors of Ananda Developments Plc are pleased to announce that an updated Investor Presentation is available on the Company's website - www.anandadevelopments.com - or on request, by emailing ir@ananadadevelopments.com.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7717 573 235
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
CELICOURT COMMUNICATIONS
Mark Antelme
Ollie Mills		+44 (0)20 8434 2643
© 2020 PR Newswire
