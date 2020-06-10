The Yllikkälä Power Reserve One project will be one of Europe's largest storage installations and the biggest in the Nordic countries. French developer Neoen will deploy the big battery close to Lappeenranta in the southeastern part of the country.French renewable energy developer Neoen has announced plans to develop a 30 MW/30 MWh storage project near Lappeenranta, in southern Finland. The Yllikkälä Power Reserve One project will stabilize the grid of network operator Fingrid by providing frequency regulation services. "Aside from greater reliability and lower electricity grid stabilization ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...