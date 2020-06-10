Trade Nation: A Fresh Approach to Trading

Trade Nation is an online trading platform where individuals can trade shares, commodities, currencies, and stock indices without facing complicated barriers to entry.

LONDON, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trade Nation has focused exclusively on making online trading more accessible to everyone, everywhere. Created for beginner and advanced traders alike, the company offers a self-serve trading experience while ditching all the confusing terms, charges, and financial intermediaries. Now Trade Nation is on its way to becoming a global business and making a lasting impact on the trading industry.

As competitors continue old methods of practice, Trade Nation has made a number of important innovations. The first is their self-directed, online and mobile trading platform. Along with the option to get familiar with the platform through a practice-and-learn account, Trade Nation has a fully staffed, human customer service team that is on hand whenever the markets are open. All Trade Nation clients can be confident that there is a knowledgeable and friendly person at the end of the line who will support them and help personalise their trading journey.

Trade Nation has also challenged the norm with their innovative financial model. Unlike industry competitors, Trade Nation's dealing costs are fixed. Traders know what their costs will be ahead of time, regardless of market volatility. The process is fully transparent, which means the only surprises come from the market itself.

Launched in 2014 by a management team with extensive experience in the industry, Trade Nation is the new trading name of the successful Finsa Europe group. Trade Nation has the simple and long-standing goal of shaking up a stale, uninspiring sector, and delivering fresh ideas with a customer-first approach.

"Trade Nation was born from the simple belief that customers deserve better. We have challenged the standard perspective and thought about our customer needs before our own. We put our values of simplicity, transparency, and of being dependable and human, at the heart of everything we do.", says Stuart Lane, CEO of Trade Nation.

Lane credits the huge increase in customer interest to the competence of his team, which is growing with some of the finest talent in the market.

"Our journey to become the most trusted brand in the marketplace has begun, and we are delighted with the response to our approach from existing and new customers."

Regulated in the UK, Australia, South Africa, and the Bahamas, Trade Nation is well placed to continue its mission to become a global business, and to challenge their competitors to do more for their customers. The company will look to continue to strengthen its regulatory position with acquisition of further strategic licenses.

"It's our hope that we can offer customers a better trading experience, raising standards and making the world of online trading a brighter and more trusted environment for all."

To learn more about Trade Nation, visit https://tradenation.com/

Media Contact - Darryl Brisebois - darryl@goup.com

