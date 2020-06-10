Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Reports Monthly Revenues of Cdn$5,141,000 for Natures Exclusive, Highest in the History of the Brand, Representing, an Increase of 110% from May 2019

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (CSE:MOTA) (FSE:1WZ1)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") the Company's subsidiary, Nature's Exclusive, an eCommerce provider of CBD products to consumers in the United States, is pleased to announce an all-time monthly revenue record achieved during May 2020. Revenue for the month of May totaled Cdn$5,141,000, representing an increase of 110% compared to May 2019. Expenses totaled Cdn$4,992,000 for the month, representing a gross profit of Cdn$149,000 for May 2020.

The Company's investment in customer acquisition continues to yield benefits with the brand acquiring 23,141 new customers during the month of May 2020. The Company's strong ability to continue to acquire and retain new customers for its products continues to accelerate. As consumers continue to seek natural health product solutions, the Nature's Exclusive brand is well positioned to offer consumers quality and convenience.

NATURE'S EXCLUSIVE CBD BRAND LEADING THE WAY

The Company's Nature's Exclusive brand offers a CBD hemp-oil formulation intended to provide users with the therapeutic benefits that hemp may offer. The hemp oil used in the products is derived from hemp grown and cultivated in the United States. The extraction process is designed to maintain all the beneficial qualities that hemp may offer. Nature's Exclusive offers a range of products, which include CBD oil drops, CBD gummies, CBD pain relief cream, CBD skin serum and CBD coffee.

"I am very pleased our Nature's Exclusive brand achieved another monthly sales record. We continued to expand in the United States, and our outlook for the second half of fiscal 2020 is very positive. We remain on track to achieve our goals for 2020 despite the recent economic turmoil," stated Ryan Hoggan, CEO of the Company.

The Company cautions that figures for revenue, expenses and margin generated from the sale of Nature's Exclusive products in fiscal year 2020 have not been audited, and are based on calculations prepared by management. Actual results may differ from those reported in this release once these figures have been audited. These figures were translated from US dollars into Canadian dollars using the Bank of Canada monthly average exchange rate of US$1.00:Cdn$1.397 for May 2020 and US$1.00:Cdn$1.3459 for May 2019.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of natural health products including CBD and psychedelic medicine products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. In Germany, Verrian currently produces natural psilocybin extract capsules under the PSI GEN and PSI GEN+ brand. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to its plans to become a vertically integrated global CBD brand, and its plans to acquire revenue-producing CBD brands and operations in Europe and North America. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

