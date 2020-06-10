DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2020

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2020 10-Jun-2020 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Sistema announces financial results for the first quarter 2020 Moscow, Russia - 10 June 2020 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and associates, "the Group") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly-traded diversified Russian holding company, today announces its unaudited consolidated financial results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the first quarter 2020 ended 31 March 2020. KEY GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Investments in Ozon. Sistema invested an additional RUB 3 billion in Ozon to continue the implementation of its aggressive growth strategy. · Establishing a new venture capital fund. The Company launched Sistema SmartTech, a start-up fund focused on early stage investment. Sistema SmartTech will primarily invest in projects of Russian origin, operating in a variety of sectors and demonstrating growth potential through the creation of new market niches. · Development of one of the largest private laboratories in Russia. In January 2020, Sistema-Biotech signed an investment agreement with the International Medical Cluster Foundation to construct a multidisciplinary biotechnology R&D laboratory and centre for preclinical testing of cutting-edge developments and technologies in Skolkovo. The Sistema-Biotech laboratory will focus on genetic research, the production of diagnostic kits, cell-based biomedical products, biobanks and the production of biopharmaceuticals. · Secondary placement of series 001P-05 bonds. In February 2020, the Group successfully completed a secondary placement of series 001P-05 exchange-traded bonds. During the tender offer, RUB 3.5 billion of bonds out of the total RUB 10 billion issue were repurchased. The Company placed all repurchased bonds through the secondary placement with a coupon rate of 6.85% at 100% of the nominal value. CORPORATE EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD · Appointment of Sistema's new President. In April 2020, Vladimir Chirakhov was appointed President of Sistema. · Dividends for 2019. In May 2020, the Board of Directors of Sistema recommended that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders distribute RUB 1.25 billion as the final dividend for FY 2019 (RUB 0.13 per ordinary share or RUB 2.6 per GDR). The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on 27 June 2020. · New bonds issue. In May 2020, Sistema placed 10-year exchange-traded bonds of series 001?-13 of RUB 15 billion at a 6.60% coupon rate with a 4-year put option. · In May 2020, recognising increased focus on ESG in modern corporate culture, Sistema's Board of Directors approved an amended version of the Corporate Governance Code consistent with the best international ESG practices and reflecting the Corporation's commitment to best in class ESG performance. INITIATIVES TO COMBAT COVID-19 · Over RUB 1 billion of investments to combat COVID-19 related to medical aid, the production of personal protective equipment, employee healthcare and supporting the customers of the Group's companies. · Increasing the capabilities for COVID-19 diagnostics. In April 2020, Sistema-Biotech obtained a registration certificate issued by Russian healthcare regulator Roszdravnadzor for its coronavirus detecting test system. In May 2020, Sistema-Biotech signed a contract with the healthcare department of the Moscow city government to supply 1 million test systems. Sistema-Biotech has also launched clinical and laboratory trials of a new rapid response test system able to detect the COVID-19 virus within 30 minutes and within the workplace. · Creation of a Support Centre for medical personnel focused on providing organisational and financial support to healthcare workers during and in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic. RUB 500 million was raised to support the social initiative StranaBezVirusa; 25,000 COVID-19 diagnostic test systems have been distributed for free to approximately 10 Russian regions; 200,000 protective suits purchased from China were provided for hospital staff in Moscow and the Moscow region. · Leveraging digital technologies against COVID-19. MTS and Medsi have launched free online consultations with primary care doctors and pediatricians through their SmartMed telemedicine service across Russia. Medsi has also launched its quality of patient care monitoring system utilising artificial intelligence at its Clinical Hospital in Otradnoe, which was converted to admit patients with pneumonia and COVID-19. Over 1,500 patients were admitted in two months. 1Q 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS · Consolidated revenue[1] increased by 6.3% year-on-year to RUB 158.9 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA[2] grew by 1.5% year-on-year to RUB 54.0 billion. · Adjusted OIBDA margin amounted to 34.0%. · Adjusted net loss attributable to Sistema was RUB 9.4 billion. Vladimir Chirakhov, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sistema, said: "Despite the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures in our core markets, Sistema increased both its revenue and adjusted OIBDA in 1Q 2020 as a result of the strong performance of the Group's portfolio of diversified assets. Although there remains a substantial uncertainty about the length of the pandemic and economic recovery, our portfolio companies are pressing ahead with investment programmes: MTS is investing in network construction; Segezha Group has entered the active construction phase of a plywood production mill in the Kostroma region; Steppe enhances presence in crop production and dairy farming segments and pursues its strategy of increasing land bank; Medsi is preparing to open a new medical centre in Michurinsky prospekt in Moscow; Detsky Mir continues to open new stores; and Ozon is focused on building fulfilment centres and the expansion of its delivery infrastructure. While lockdown measures have challenged our portfolio companies operating in consumer-facing markets, they managed to promptly restructure business processes and strengthen both online sales and client communication channels. MTS raised online smartphone sales by 70% compared to the pre-lockdown period. Detsky Mir increased its share of online sales up to 25% from total sales in 1Q 2020 and up to 42% in April. Etalon Group was one of the first companies in the real estate market to launch online bookings and sales of apartments. Finally, Ozon, which operates solely online, has not only managed to maintain record growth in GMV but has significantly increased it to 115% year-on-year in 1Q 2020 and up to almost 200% in April. Sistema's assets demonstrated resilience in the face of the global pandemic measures, successfully adjusting their business processes to the new environment. And while we may see a stronger impact of COVID-19 on the performance of some of our portfolio companies in the second quarter 2020, I am convinced that this crisis will allow our assets to further increase efficiency and continue market consolidation. *** Conference call information Sistema's management will host a conference call today at 10:00 am (New York time) / 3:00 pm (London time) / 4:00 pm (CEST) / 5:00 pm (Moscow time) to present and discuss the 1Q 2020 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial: Russia +7 495 213 1767 8 800 500 9283 (toll free) UK +44 330 336 9125 0800 358 6377 (toll free) US +1 646-828-8193 888-394-8218 (toll free) Conference ID: 7407014 Link to webcast: https://webcasts.eqs.com/sistema20200610 [1] Or quote the conference call title: "Sistema First Quarter 2020 Financial Results". A replay of the conference call will be available on Sistema's website www.sistema.com for at least seven days after the event. For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: Investor Relations Public Relations Nikolai Minashin Sergei Kopytov Tel.: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Tel.: +7 (495) 228 15 32 n.minashin@sistema.ru kopytov@sistema.ru SISTEMA RESULTS REVIEW (RUB million) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 158,885 149,465 6.3% Adj. OIBDA 54,045 53,234 1.5% Operating profit 23,172 24,649 (6.0%) Net profit/ (loss) attributable to (10,214) 16,641 - Sistema Adj. net profit / (loss) attributable (9,409) 15,713 - to Sistema In 1Q 2020, Sistema's consolidated revenue increased by 6.3% year-on-year to RUB 158.9 billion primarily driven by strong performance of MTS due to revenue growth amid strong dynamics of mobile services revenue, increased smartphone sales and MTS Bank's contribution; BPGC due to revenue growth as

a result of higher electricity transmission tariffs, an increase in utility connection services and higher rental payments; and Medsi due to significant revenue growth from the Voluntary Health Insurance (VHI), Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) and individual patients segments. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 1.5% year-on-year driven by improved results at BPGC due to an increase in revenue while costs remained flat compared with 1Q 2019; at Medsi due to an increase in revenue; and at Steppe due to positive dynamics in its key operating segments. The dynamics of the Group's adjusted OIBDA was also impacted by the decrease in OIBDA of Segezha Group, as well as by the reflection of Sistema's share in the increase of Ozon's net loss: in 1Q 2020, the Group's share in Ozon's net loss amounted to RUB 2.4 billion compared to RUB 1.1 billion in 1Q 2019. Year-on-year adjusted net income dynamics is primarily accounted for by the recognition of the gain from the divestiture of Sistema's 51% stake in Leader Invest and subsequent revaluation of investments in associates (remaining 49% stake in Leader Invest) in the first quarter 2019. The Group's selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) increased by 7.7% year-on-year to RUB 30.5 billion in 1Q 2020 primarily driven by higher SG&A at MTS due to increase in headcount as MTS enhances presence in the digital areas. The SG&A/revenue increased slightly year-on-year and amounted to 19.2%. CAPEX grew by 31.9% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 28.1 billion in 1Q 2020, mainly driven by CAPEX growth at MTS related to network development, as well as investments in the capacity increase at Segezha Group. OVERVIEW OF PORTFOLIO COMPANIES[3] MTS LEADING TELECOMMUNICATIONS OPERATOR AND DIGITAL SERVICES PROVIDER IN RUSSIA (RUB million[4]) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 119,608 109,832 8.9% Adj. OIBDA[5] 51,836 54,025 (4.1%) Adj. OIBDA margin5 43.3% 49.2% (5.9 p.p.) Operating profit 26,816 30,428 (11.9%) Adj. net profit attributable to 9,031 7,076 27.6% Sistema[6] In 1Q 2020, MTS's revenue grew by 8.9% year-on-year to RUB 119.6 billion driven by growth in mobile service revenue, backed by an increase in tariffs and a spike in smartphone sales in expectation of rouble depreciation. Moreover, MTS Bank positively contributed to the growth in the group revenue. In 1Q 2020, adjusted OIBDA slightly decreased year-on-year and amounted to RUB 51.8 billion. Revenue growth in the key telecoms sector had a positive effect on OIBDA, while negative dynamics were primarily due to income from assets disposal: the sale of a stake in Ozon to Sistema PJSFC in 1Q 2019[7], and the sale of MGTS real estate venues to JSC Business Nedvizhimost. Adjusted OIBDA margin amounted to 43.3% in 1Q 2020, which is 5.9 p.p. less than in 1Q 2019. In 1Q 2020, growth in adjusted net profit by 27.6% year-on-year to RUB 9.0 billion was primarily due to a positive revaluation effect related to the use of derivative instruments to manage the currency position of MTS Group. A negative effect on the dynamics of the net profit growth year-on-year was driven by 1Q 2019 income related to discontinued operations in Ukraine. In 1Q 2020, the amount of capital expenditure increased primarily due to increased levels of investment in the network development. In the first three months of 2020, MTS Group commissioned 3,800 base stations in 69 Russian regions. Outlook for 2020. MTS expects a slight growth in revenue in 2020 in the range of 0-3%, a possible OIBDA decline by up to 2%, while capital expenditure is estimated to remain flat at RUB 90 billion. KEY EVENTS IN 1Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Special dividend. In February 2020, MTS completed the payment of the special dividend totalling RUB 26.48 billion, or RUB 13.25 per share. Share buyback programme. In March 2020, MTS's Board of Directors approved a buyback programme of a total of RUB 15 billion until the end of 2020. Dividend for 2019. In April 2020, the Board of Directors recommended the final dividend for 2019 of RUB 20.57 per share to be approved at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 24 June 2020. New bond issues. In May 2020, MTS successfully placed exchange-traded series 001?-15 bonds in the amount of RUB 5.0 billion with a maturity of 6.5 years, as well as RUB 7.0 billion seven-year exchange-traded series 001?-16 bonds. The coupon rates of both issues amounted to 6.60%. In early June 2020, MTS placed two-year exchange-traded series 001?-17 bonds in the amount of RUB 10.0 billion with a coupon rate of 5.50% COVID-19. Since the end of March 2020, MTS has observed increased traffic on its fixed and mobile networks. A sharp drop in revenue from international roaming is expected, and approximately a third of retail outlets remain closed. MTS is supporting medical professionals in the fight against the spread of the virus. MTS is also developing new complex product offerings, combining TV, books, music, telemedicine and fitness apps to support clients and retain their loyalty after the crisis. Segezha Group LEADING RUSSIAN VERTICALLY INTEGRATED FORESTRY HOLDING (RUB million) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 14,332 14,487 (1.1%) OIBDA 2,627 3,970 (33.8%) OIBDA margin 18.3% 27.4% (9.1 p.p.) Operating profit 1,091 2,714 (59.8%) Net profit/(loss) attributable to (5,221) 2,730 - Sistema In 1Q 2020, Segezha Group's revenue slightly decreased by 1.1% year-on-year primarily due to a decline in global paper prices. Growth in the sales of plywood and sawn timber contributed positively to the revenue dynamics. Segezha Group's OIBDA amounted to RUB 2.6 billion in 1Q 2020. The year-on-year decline was due to lower paper prices compared to record high levels in 1Q 2019. Higher share of low-margin products sales (sawn timber and plywood) in product mix also contributed to negative OIBDA dynamics. OIBDA margin declined by 9.1 p.p. year-on-year to 18.3% in 1Q 2020. Net loss amounted to RUB 5.2 billion in 1Q 2020. The year-on-year dynamics were driven by currency exchange differences from the revaluation of the company's FX-denominated debt. Paper output decreased by 1.6% year-on-year to 99,300 tonnes[8] in 1Q 2020 due to scheduled repair works. Paper sales grew by 1.8% year-on-year to 66,000 tonnes due to reduced stock inventory. The additional volume of paper was sold largely to existing clients. The production volume of paper sacks and bags grew by 4.6% year-on-year to 334.3 million units[9] due to the launch of a new line for the production of industrial paper packaging in Salsk in November 2019. Sales increased by 12.1% year-on-year to 313.4 million units following the growth in production volume, while a share of the output produced in the low winter season will be sold in summer and autumn. Decreased sales of paper packaging in the European market and in the Middle East and North Africa became a negative factor. Plywood production increased by 3.1% year-on-year to 49,500 cu m in 1Q 2020 due to the new plywood production facility in the Kirov region, commissioned in July 2018, reaching its full production capacity. Plywood sales grew by 30.7% year-on-year to 48,900 cu m in 1Q 2020, which corresponds to the production level in 1Q 2019. The growth in sales was supported by favourable market conditions at the beginning of 2020 and the expansion of the product range. Sawn timber output increased by 13.4% year-on-year to 245,200 cu m in 1Q 2020 on the back of the acquisition of Karelian Wood Company LLC, a logging and wood processing enterprise located in the Republic of Karelia, at the beginning of 2020. The volume of sawn timber sales increased by 9.0% year-on-year to 207,100 cu m in 1Q 2020 backed by the subsequent production increase. The additionally produced stock of sawn timber is sold to new clients in Finland. Sustainable development. Based on the 2019 performance, Segezha Packaging, Segezha Group's European paper packaging operation, has been awarded a Silver Medal sustainability rating by the EcoVadis for the second consecutive year. The platform assesses corporate, social and ecological responsibility. In 1Q 2020, four Segezha Group enterprises were certified in accordance with the standards of the voluntary forestry certification PEFC (The Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification). Three of them, Segezha Pulp & Paper Mill, PLO Onegales, and PAO Onegales, achieved sustainable forest management certification, while Onega Sawmills received the PEFC supply chain certificate. As part of its sustainable forestry policy, Segezha Group has initiated a project focused on the development of seed plantation centres, in order to produce containerised tree seedlings. KEY EVENTS IN 1Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business development. In January 2020, Segezha Group purchased the Karelian Wood Company LLC, a logging and wood processing enterprise, from Finland's

Agriculture Holding Steppe ONE OF RUSSIA'S LARGEST AGRICULTURE HOLDINGS AND LAND OWNERS (RUB million)[10] 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 5,475 6,282 (12.8%) OIBDA 1,115 829 34.5% OIBDA margin 20.4% 13.2% 7.2 p.p. Operating profit 756 597 26.5% Net profit attributable to Sistema 122 117 4.5% In 1Q 2020, Steppe's revenue decreased by 12.8% year-on-year as a result of a decline in crop carry-overs. This negative effect was partially offset by positive dynamics in the Dairy and Orchards segments. Steppe's OIBDA demonstrated a remarkable increase by 34.5% year-on-year in 1Q 2020 and amounted to RUB 1.1 billion despite the decrease in revenue. The increase is due to increased production and efficiency in the Dairy segment, an increase in apple sales during high season in the Orchards segment, as well as positive dynamics in the Agrotrading, Sugar and Grocery Trading segments. OIBDA margin grew by 7.2 p.p. year-on-year and amounted to 20.4%. Steppe's CAPEX amounted to RUB 0.4 billion in 1Q 2020. Key investment areas included the renewal of the farm machinery fleet and the construction of dairy farms. Steppe's net profit in 1Q 2020 amounted to RUB 122 million, which is 4.5% higher year-on-year. Land bank of Steppe in 1Q 2020 increased to 532,000 hectares as a result of the consolidation of land assets in the Rostov region. The total area of orchards reached 780 hectares. The average export price of wheat sales in 1Q 2020 remained at the level of 1Q 2019. Export volumes in the Agrotrading segment have slightly decreased year-on-year since the beginning of the 2019/2020 season and amounted to 1,103,000 tonnes in 1Q 2020. The decline in export volumes was offset by executing transactions with a higher margin. The Dairy Farming segment reported solid growth: gross milk yield increased by 31% year-on-year to 17,300 tonnes in 1Q 2020, while cow productivity grew by 5.6% year-on-year. The herd amounted to 6,014 lactating cows at the end of the reporting period. Sales volumes in the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment increased substantially by 6% year-on-year in 1Q 2020 and amounted to 69,000 tonnes. KEY EVENTS IN 1Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD In May 2020, Steppe acquired three agricultural enterprises in the Stavropol region, including a dairy farm which, following renovation, will have the capacity to accommodate 9,000 heads of lactating cows (18,900 heads of cattle) and will become the largest dairy farm in Russia, with milk production volume exceeding 100,000 tonnes per year. The deal has also increased Steppe's land bank by 28,000 hectares. In May 2020, Steppe sold 100% of shares of the Yuzhny agricultural enterprise, which specialises in tomato and cucumber production, to focus on the key business segments - crop production, agrotrading and dairy. The Ministry of Agriculture of Russia included Steppe Agroholding in the list of strategically important agricultural enterprises in the crop producers category. COVID-19. Growing demand for grocery products in March 2020 had a positive impact on the performance of the Sugar and Grocery Trading segment. Medsi LEADING PRIVATE HEALTHCARE OPERATOR IN RUSSIA (RUB million) [11] 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 5,902 5,190 13.7% Adj. OIBDA 1,117 883 26.5% Adj. OIBDA margin 18.9% 17.0% 1.9 p.p. Operating profit 624 160 290.8% Adj. net profit attributable to Sistema 333 211 58.3% Medsi's revenue increased by 13.7% year-on-year in 1Q 2020 and amounted to RUB 5.9 billion. Revenue growth in 1Q 2020 was due to an 11% year-on year increase in revenue from the Voluntary Health Insurance (VHI) segment to RUB 2.6 billion, alongside growth in the individual patients segment by 13% year-on-year to RUB 1.7 billion and the Mandatory Health Insurance (MHI) segment by 18.6% year-on-year to RUB 1.5 billion. Adjusted OIBDA increased by 26.5% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion in 1Q 2020 on the back of the growth in revenue. Medsi's adjusted OIBDA margin rose by 1.9 p.p, year-on-year and amounted to 18.9%. In 1Q 2020, adjusted net profit grew significantly by 58.3% year-on-year to RUB 333 million. This was driven by increased adjusted OIBDA. Revenue from the Clinical-Diagnostic Centre (CDC) in Belorusskaya amounted to RUB 753 million in 1Q 2020. OIBDA reached RUB 272 million at an OIBDA margin of 36%. Revenue from the CDC in Krasnaya Presnya totalled RUB 698 million. OIBDA reached RUB 227 million at an OIBDA margin of 33%. Net debt increased in 1Q 2020 due to the use of credit lines to finance CAPEX programmes, including the construction of a medical centre on Michurinsky Prospekt in Moscow. Debt to OIBDA LTM remains at a comfortable level of 0.7x. KEY EVENTS IN 1Q 2020 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD In March 2020, Medsi acquired ASPEC clinic network in Izhevsk, which includes a CDC with a daytime in-patient clinic, an adult clinic, a children's clinic, and a women's health clinic with a total area of 4,344 sq m. Out-patient network development in Moscow. Medsi opened the first Smart 500 clinic on Pokryshkin Street in Moscow. This new format of "convenience" clinics, with an area of 500 sq m, includes 12-15 rooms for out-patient medical care for children and adults, laboratory and functional diagnostics facilities, and ultrasound. Medsi plans to open a family clinic with advanced diagnostics in Maryino in the summer of 2020, with a total area of 4,400 sq m. The construction of the medical centre on Michurinsky Prospekt continues, with the opening planned for late 2020. COVID-19. Since the second half of March, there has been a sharp drop in patient flow due to self-isolation and social distancing restrictions. Medsi is at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19: the hospital in Otradnoe has been repurposed as an in-patient infectious diseases' unit, a comprehensive COVID-19 diagnostics programme has been launched, COVID-19 testing is carried out in clinics and at patients' homes, and telemedical support for out-patient treatment is underway. Business Nedvizhimost RENTAL ASSETS WITH A UNIQUE POOL OF PROPERTIES (RUB million) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 988 739 33.7% OIBDA 272 113 140.2% OIBDA margin 27.5% 15.3% 12.2 p.p. Operating profit 155 13 1,107.2% Net profit/(loss) attributable to 188 (38) - Sistema Revenue from the rental assets of Business Nedvizhimost increased by 33.7% year-on-year and amounted to RUB 1.0 billion in 1Q 2020. Positive dynamics year-on-year were due to growth in the rental real estate portfolio as a result of the acquisition of 54 ATS buildings from PJSC MGTS by JSC Business Nedvizhimost in 2019. In 1Q 2020, OIBDA grew significantly by 140.2% year-on-year to RUB 272 million; OIBDA margin increased by 12.2 p.p. year-on-year to 27.5%. This was driven by revenue growth and the optimisation of maintenance costs for rental assets. Business Nedvizhimost's net profit increased to RUB 188 million on the back of positive OIBDA dynamics. KEY EVENTS IN 1Q AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD The exchange-traded bonds programme. In March 2020, JSC Business Real Estate registered 001P series exchange-traded bonds programme of a total of RUB 20 billion. RTI LEADING DEVELOPER OF HIGH-TECH SOLUTIONS (RUB million) 1Q 2020 1Q 2019 Change Revenue 3,708 3,826 (3.1%) Adj. OIBDA[12] (165) 163 - Adj. OIBDA margin - 4.3% - Operating loss (294) (421) - Adj. net loss attributable to Sistema (1,557) (1,223) - In 1Q 2020, RTI's revenue decreased slightly by 3.1% year-on-year to RUB 3.7 billion due to expected revenue fluctuations. Typically, most of RTI's revenue falls on the second half of the year.

